Master developers Aldar Properties are joining forces with hospitality heavyweights Hilton, to bring a high-luxury Waldorf Astoria Residences to the UAE capital as the fifteen-year strong Yas Island juggernaut shows no signs of deceleration.

On the back of the massive Disney Abu Dhabi announcement last week, it has now been revealed by Aldar that luxury lifestyle project Waldorf Astoria Residences will take shape along the gorgeous vista of the Yas Links Golf Club and its vast green spaces that’ve become such an integral part of the UAE capital’s own island of thrills.

Slated to be Yas Island’s new hub of premium living, Waldorf Astoria Residences will offer you a catalogue of state-of-the-art residential solutions in apartment and penthouse layouts. They will boast top-of-the-line finishes, high-luxury amenities that enable you to “live the life”, and very importantly, allow you to stand tall and take in cherished views of the Yas Marina Circuit and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a spectacle the world eagerly watches in awe.

Waldorf Astoria Residences will be Yas Island’s first brand residential project, adding to a booming global residential portfolio that comprises 20-plus properties – including an imminent reopening in the Big Apple. This Abu Dhabi development joins a list of residences that’ve been announced at prime real estate areas in the city, with Saadiyat Island leading the charge. More recently, aftermarket automotive giants Brabus announced plans for a residential development in the city’s posh Al Raha Beach area.

Sales for Waldorf Astoria Residences will begin in the weeks to come – and this is your chance to own a piece of a luxe development located steps away from some of the world’s most glittering attractions, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Etihad Arena, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, and several more.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae as this pioneering development, and 21 others, take shape in Abu Dhabi – this truly is history in the making.