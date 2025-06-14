A night with the queen of emotions, live in the heart of Downtown

Elissa is heading to Dubai Opera this November, and if that name makes your heart skip a beat – you’re not alone. The Lebanese superstar – whose music has shaped the region’s sound for over two decades – is bringing her voice, her ballads, and all the feels to the stage for one night only: November 3. Here’s the lowdown.

Elissa: voice of a generation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elissa (@elissazkh)

She’s one of the biggest names in Arabic pop – and for good reason. With over 30 million records sold and a billion-plus YouTube views under her belt, Elissa has defined what emotional storytelling sounds like in the region. Forbes even listed her among the most influential women in the Arab world. Not bad for someone who once just wanted to sing her heart out.

Her sound

If you know, you know. Elissa’s songs are smooth and straight to the soul. From the aching beauty of Ajmal Ihssas to the nostalgic pull of Ayshalak, she’s been part of the soundtrack to millions of lives. Expect a setlist packed with your favourites – Betmoun, Hob Kol Hayaty plus the magic that happens when an audience knows every word. Elissa’s catalogue is packed with songs that carry weight and her live shows stir something. If you’ve been through it, she’s probably sung about it.

Dubai Opera

Set inside one of the city’s most iconic venues, this show’s got the perfect backdrop. Dubai Opera’s acoustics are made for artists like Elissa – intimate, elegant, and powerful. Whether you’re in Silver or Diamond, every seat brings you close to the music.

All the details

Presented by Moments Event, tickets are now available at dubai.platinumlist.net

Ticket categories

Silver: Dhs295

Gold: Dhs595

Platinum: Dhs795

VIP: Dhs995

Diamond: Dhs1,995

More big names

If you’re planning your concert calendar, the UAE is stacked: May J. Blige at Coca-Cola Arena on June 24, Jennifer Lopez at Etihad Arena on July 29, Lil Baby on October 18, Enrique Iglesias in November, and Katy Perry closing the year in December.

Dubai Opera, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Dubaiopera.com

Images: Instagram