An evening of classics with the King of Romance? We’ll take it

A love song you can’t stop humming, a voice you’ve grown up with and a night you’ll want to be at. Wael Kfoury is performing live at Dubai Opera on Saturday, June 22, and it’s set to be a special one.

Wael Kfoury 101

Wael is a big deal, if you didn’t already know. Since the ’90s, he’s been at the heart of the Arabic music scene, with a long list of chart-topping tracks and millions of devoted fans across the region. With a career spanning over three decades, Wael has built a reputation as one of the Arab world’s most enduring musical legends. From passionate ballads to feel-good hits, his songs are woven into the soundtracks of many lives. Dubbed the “King of Romance,” he’s known for pairing deep lyrics with that deep voice – warm, steady, and full of feeling. His live shows? Always packed. Always electric.

The music

From early hits like El Bint El Awiye and Omri Kellou to more recent favourites like Law Hobna Ghalta and Qalbe Meshtaq, Wael’s sound blends contemporary Arabic pop with unmistakable classical roots. He’s a balladeer at heart – and when he hits those long notes live, it’s goosebumps.

The event

Whether you’ve been there from the days of the cassette tape or jumped on board more recently, Wael’s music hits deep. Presented by Moments Events, the Lebanese star returns to Dubai for a one-night-only concert inside the city’s most iconic venue. Expect a mix of nostalgia, power ballads, and pure charisma.

The venue

Dubai Opera doesn’t really do average nights out. Set in the heart of Downtown, it’s the city’s go-to for world-class concerts, theatre, and shows. The venue itself is a design marvel, and whether you’ve been before or it’s your first visit, a night here always feels like a special occasion – it’s the perfect place for a concert like this.

The details

Location: Dubai Opera, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai

Time: Sunday, June 22, doors open 8pm

Tickets: Starting at Dhs350, available via dubaiopera.com

Images: Getty Images