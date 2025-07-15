The Netflix star will take the stage at Dubai Opera this October as part of the Dubai Comedy Festival 2025 lineup

Comedy lovers, get ready, one of the biggest names in stand-up is making a comeback in Dubai

Palestinian-American comedian Mo Amer is returning to Dubai for a one-night-only, two-show special on Thursday, October 9. Presented by Live Nation Middle East, the award-winning comedian best known for his Netflix series MO and standout roles in Ramy and Black Adam will take the stage at Dubai Opera for an exclusive double performance, giving fans a unique opportunity to catch his sharp, unfiltered comedy in one of the city’s most iconic venues.

“One of the sharpest comics of our time”

Known for his clever storytelling, magnetic stage presence, and brutally honest humour, Mo Amer’s comedy often weaves through personal tales of family, fame, and his identity as a Palestinian-American navigating life in the spotlight. This time, fans can expect new material that explores his journey as a new dad delivered with the same candid wit that’s made him a global favourite.

It’s a full-circle moment for Amer, who last performed at Dubai Comedy Festival during its inaugural edition in 2020. Now, with global acclaim and a string of accolades to his name including a Gotham Award, Peabody, and AFI Honor, he’s back and bigger than ever.

And with Season 2 of MO having just dropped on Netflix earlier this year, fans are in for a timely treat.

Part of a seriously stacked lineup

There have been a number of amazing acts announced for this year’s festival, with highlights including Tom Segura, Akaash Singh, Morgan Jay, Joanne McNally, and more. Earlier this week, the popular NearlyParents Podcast Livewas also announced, adding a fresh dynamic to the diverse lineup. A second wave of talent brought even more big names to the bill, including Amer Zahr, Redouane Bougheraba, Ivan Abramov, and Gaurav Kapoor, making this year’s Dubai Comedy Festival one of the most exciting yet.

The Details:

Tickets are already generating buzz, don’t wait too long to book yours.

Location: Dubai Opera

Date: Thursday, October 9 2025

Time: Show 1: Doors 6pm | Show 6.30pm and Show 2: Doors 9pm | Show 9.30pm

Cost: From Dhs295

