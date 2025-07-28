For your weekday sips, check out these buzzy bars in Dubai

Even if the weekend is over, that doesn’t mean the fun is. If you’re looking to let your hair down and head out into town (if that’s your thing), we may be able to interest you with some bars in Dubai. We have just the list for you – something for everyone, from cool underground bars to arcades and elegant nights out. Take your pick.

For the cool kids: SOON Izakaya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOON (@soondxb)



For the music-loving, party people – SOON Izakaya is a cool, neon-lit tribute to Tokyo’s late-night dining culture. Tucked away in JLT, this retro-futuristic spot blends Japanese street-style eats with playful 80s nostalgia. From yakitori skewers and gyoza to creative cocktails and sake, the menu is made for sharing. With arcade games, bold décor, and an edgy soundtrack, SOON offers a quirky, immersive experience.

Location: SOON Izakaya, JLT

Times: Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 1am, Friday, 12pm to 3am, Saturday, 5pm to 3am, Sunday, 5pm to 1am

Contact: (0) 55 434 0575

@soondxb

For the high-flying: Gilt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GILT (@gilt_burjalarab)



Truly a sight to behold, Gilt is Burj Al Arab’s cocktail bar offering where you’ll have to pre-book if you want to snag a reservation. The maximalist interiors, draped in gold and metallic, everything glitz and grand, are paired with slick service, and a mixology menu befitting of the iconic setting. The bar team, lead by Thibault Méquignon, whip up creations such as the jar-aged cherry blossom negroni, and an Oolong old fashioned.

Location: Gilt, Jumeirah Burj Al Arab

Times: Daily, 6pm to 3am

Contact: (800) 323232

@gilt_burjalarab

For an elegant night out: Blind Tiger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blind Tiger (@blindtigerdxb)



Hard to find, impossible to forget. That’s the self-appointed tagline for this chic spot in Turtle Lagoon, Jumeirah Al Naseem. The mirrored ceiling reflects the venue’s roaring 20s glamour and many artistic nods to the theme’s main concept. There’s a menu of craft circus-inspired cocktails; light, predominantly Asian, bites; weekly jazz nights; and an atmosphere of unabashed chicness.

Location: Turtle Lagoon, Jumeirah Al Naseem

Times: Daily, 5pm to 2am

Contact: (800) 323232

@blindtiger

For something different: Boom Battle Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOOM BATTLE BAR DUBAI (@boom.dxb)



This entertainment bar is more than just an arcade – some intense sports such as axe throwing, darts, beer pong – the works. Boom Battle Bar is for all those fun-lovers who want to do something a little different from the usual arcade games. This is the first international outpost of the much-loved entertainment bar. All this fun with delicious cocktails at hand.

Location: Boom Battle Bar Dubai, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, The Walk

Times: Sunday to Thursday, 4pm to 1am, Friday and Saturday, 4pm to 2am

Contact: (0) 4 585 7357

@boom.dxb

Images: Socials