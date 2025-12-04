It’s a mega month of events, openings, celebrations and activities. These are the best things to do in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates this December

Museum opening: Zayed National Museum

It’s official: one of the UAE’s biggest cultural projects right now is set to open on Wednesday December 3. The Zayed National Museum, which is currently being built in Abu Dhabi, will open its doors to the public four years after construction began. The architectural marvel will be the home for the inspiring story and tribute to our great nation and its visionary founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The museum will be home to six permanent galleries, one temporary exhibition space, and one outdoor gallery.

Location: Saadiyat Cultural District, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

When: December 3

Find out more: zayednationalmuseum.ae

Restaurant opening: Gloria

Big Mamma’s viral Italian restaurants have become some of the most photographed culinary hotspots in London, Paris and Madrid. And now they’re expanding their restaurant empire and landing in Dubai with their smash-hit Shoreditch restaurant, Gloria, set to open at The Ritz-Carlton DIFC, this December. Amazing news, amici.

Location: The Ritz-Carlton DIFC

When: December (TBC)

Book: @bigmammagroup

Gig: Pacha Icons presents Pawsa, Music On, Peggy Gou

After a huge summer residency at Destino Five Ibiza, Pacha Icons returns to Dubai for the winter, promising to bring some huge DJ sets and festivals to Playa Pacha at FIVE LUXE. Following huge gigs headlined by Carl Cox, Pawsa and Marco Carola, the icon that is Peggy Gou graces the Playa Pacha stage on December 6.

Location: Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE

When: December 6

Tickets: From Dhs150

Book: platinumlist.net

Restaurant opening: Canary Beach and The Maine Palm

Two local legends come together for an exciting new dual dining concept, opening at Club Vista Mare this December. Canary Beach will be ‘West Coast’ inspired, while The MAINE Palm will bring inspiration from the ‘East Coast’ to the new shorefront location. There will be four different dining spaces, including multiple lounge bars, a terrace, seaside dining, beach beds, cabanas and much more to choose from, so you can decide what vibe you want to choose.

Location: Club Vista Mare

When: December

Book: @canarybeach

Festival: Sole DXB

Sole DXB returns to Dubai Design District this December, bringing three days of music, fashion, street culture, and art, making it one of the unmissable events in Dubai. This year’s headliners include South African singer-songwriter Tyla, American R&B sensation Miguel, and Canadian DJ Kaytranada.

Location: Dubai Design District, Dubai

When: December 12 to 14

Price: From Dhs350

Book: @soledxb

Sport: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 is the final race on the gripping F1 calendar, and always draws motorsport fans, thrill-seekers and celebrities to Yas Island for four days of sport, music and non-stop action. This year is set to be no exception, with VIP hospitality packages, after-race concerts from Benson Boone, Katy Perry, Post Malone and Metallica, plus a Keinemusik after, after party, and the small matter of crowning the 2025 F1 world champion.

Location: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When: December 4 to 7

Tickets: From Dhs1,495

Book: abudhabigp.com

Festive market: Madinat Jumeirah Christmas Market

Fort Island will once again transform into a dazzling winter wonderland from December 5 until the end of the month. A beloved festive event in Dubai, the market is spread out across 1,750 square metres of the souk, and features a huge 36-foot Christmas tree adorned with shiny baubles, stars and candy canes. There’s an immersive market with shopping and entertainment, including a live band playing seasonal tunes. Plus, a snow fight zone, bungee jumping, a North Pole train ride, and a Venetian carousel make it the perfect spot for family-friendly festive cheer. Best of all, it’s free entry.

Where: Fort Island, Madinat Jumeirah

When: December 5 to 31

Price: Free entry

Restaurant opening: Sobremesa

With its playful food, agave-driven cocktails, and a philosophy rooted in connection, Sobremesa is the cool new bar Downtown Dubai has been waiting for – and it’s opening this month. Describing the cherished Latin ritual of lingering after a meal, the essence of those meaningful moments has been distilled into a 60-cover neighbourhood hangout where guests can eat, meat and mingle over Mexican-Spanish flavours and Mezcal-based cocktails.

Location: Souk Al Bahar

When: Opens December

Book: @sobremesa.dubai

Gig: David Guetta

Get ready, Dubai, the king of EDM is coming to town. French superstar David Guetta is set to perform at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour this December 19, and it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest nights of the year. Known for his high-energy sets, global chart-toppers, and festival-level production, Guetta’s arrival at the city’s hottest new stage will mark a major moment for Dubai’s nightlife scene.

Where: Ushuaïa Dubai

When: December 19

Price: From Dhs300

Book: platinumlist.net

Festive event: The Grotto Dubai

UK-born The Grotto is making an enchanting return to Dubai, with a new location for 2025. This time around, The Grotto makes New Covent Garden Theatre at Mall of the Emirates its magical second home, running from December 6 to 25. This heartwarming holiday attraction brings all the charm and wonder of a traditional Christmas to the desert, complete with twinkling lights, festive cheer, and unforgettable moments with Santa himself.

Location: New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates

When: December 6 to 25

Price: Dhs165 children, Dhs120 adults

Book: thegrotto.me

Restaurant opening: BDP Beach

Bringing a new rhythm to Ras Al Khaimah’s beach scene, Bar Du Port debuts this December on Hayat Island. A sophisticated coastal escape, BDP Beach is a relaxed and refined reimagining of Dubai’s high-octane harbourside bar, unrolling on its own private plot next to the InterContinental Mina Al Arab. Set to become the emirate’s stylish new sun-drenched escape where days flow effortlessly into nights, BDP Beach will be an all-day experience for sun-drenched relaxation, alfresco afternoons, golden hour drinks and evenings backdropped by the sounds of resident DJs.

Location: Hayat Island, Ras Al Khaimah

When: From December

Book: @bdpbeachrak

Gig: Pitbull

Mr Worldwide makes his long-awaited return to Dubai on December 14. Pitbull will take over Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday, as part of his global I’m Back tour, and if the rest of the tour is anything to go by, this show will go off. You know the hits, Timber, Rain Over Me, Give Me Everything, all clocking over a billion streams each. He’s collaborated with everyone from Kesha to Ne-Yo, and somehow made yelling “EEEEEEEYOOOOOO” a globally recognised sound.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk

When: December 14

Tickets: From Dhs299

Book: coca-cola-arena.com

Show: Dubai Opera presents The Nutcracker

Tchaikovsky’s treasured Christmas performance returns to Dubai Opera for a four-day stint, this time performed by the Astrakhan Theatre Opera Ballet. First performed in 1892 at the Marinsky Theatre in St Petersburg, the popular show tells the tale of a young girl called Clara, her beloved nutcracker and the magician Drosselmeyer. She embarks on a magical adventure as her beloved Nutcracker comes to life, battles the mouse king, waltzes her through the swirling flowers of snow, and joins the Sugar Plum Fairy to reign again in his kingdom.

Location: Dubai Opera

When: December 18 to 21

Price: From Dhs380

Book: dubaiopera.com

Restaurant reopening: Zuma Ras Al Khaimah

Following the success of its debut in 2024, Zuma returns to the serene dunes for its second seasonal pop-up, reopening on 5 December at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert. The highly anticipated destination brings Zuma’s contemporary Japanese cuisine back to one of the UAE’s most captivating natural settings.

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

When: From December 5

Book: @zumadubai

Festival: Dubai Shopping Festival

The Dubai Shopping Festival DSF is back for another exciting edition from December 5, 2025 to January 11, 2026. The city is buzzing with concerts, fun experiences,mega deals and lots of festive fun. One of the most exciting highlights is the DSF drone show, which will be happening every evening at 8pm and 10pm over Bluewaters and The Beach JBR. More than 1,000 LED drones light up the sky, creating stunning shapes, colours and even drone-powered pyro effects. It’s a fun activity for the whole family and a must-see this festive season.

Locations: Bluewaters Island and The Beach JBR

When: Daily from December 5 to January 11, 8pm and 10pm

Book: @bluewatersdubai

Attraction: UAE Flower Farm

Welcoming visitors from late December until March when its flowers are in full bloom, the gorgeous UAE Flower Farm is nestled in the picturesque Wadi Asimah in Ras Al Khaimah. The private, Emirati-owned UAE Flower Farm is filled with rows of over 50,000 rainbow-hued blooms, and invites visitors to walk among them and pick their own bouquet. There’s a small café on site, as well as an animal farm. Ticket prices for the 2025-26 season haven’t yet been revealed, but previously were an affordable Dhs15, with flowers to be bought on top.

Location: Ras Al Khaimah

When: From late December

Price: TBC, around Dhs15

Visit: @uae_flower_farm

Gig: Rod Stewart

Fresh off his 33rd studio album Swing Fever, Sir Rod Stewart has been confirmed to play at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on December 17 this year. One of the best-selling artists in history, the eight-decade strong legend will bring his timeless hits including Maggie May, The First Cut is the Deepest, Forever Young, and many others to town. Rod has sold over an incredible 250 million records to date, and with his incredible charisma, stage presence, and his ability to create an electric atmosphere no matter which sell-out arena he performs at, fans of iconic rock and roll tunes are in for an absolute treat in Abu Dhabi.

Location: Etihad Arena

When: December 17

Tickets: From Dhs395

Book: etihadarena.ae

Festive Market: Winter City at Expo City

Winter City, the annual festive extravaganza, will make a welcome return to Al Wasl Plaza at Expo City Dubai from December 6 to 31. This year’s story centres on the Candy Cane Comet, a guiding light that shines thanks to the help of children, also known as the Candy Cane Watchers. Visitors can expect an array of activities that include the signature market and workshops, as well as live entertainment and seasonal dishes. The Winter City Christmas tree lighting takes place each evening, and this year one lucky guest will be picked to light the tree. Doors open at 4pm, with tickets priced at Dhs50 (children under three go free).

Location: Expo City

When: December 6 to 31

Price: Dhs50

Book: expocitydubai.com

Restaurant reopening: Nammos

Nammos Dubai set the benchmark for Dubai beach clubs when it brought high-octane seaside dining to Four Seasons Jumeirah in 2019. Now, after a six-month transformation, it’s back, reopening on Monday, December 8. Reimagined with a new look and a new menu, guests can still look forward to that same energy of Mykonian soul and dynamic Dubai spirit, but now even more elevated for guests in Dubai.

Location: Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 2

When: From December 8

Book: @nammos.dubai

Gig: Maroon 5

Start 2026 in serious style with global pop legends Maroon 5. The music outfit is coming to Dubai to headline this year’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Atlantis, The Palm. Following in the footsteps of Sting and Lionel Richie, the multi-Grammy Award-winning band will take to the stage on December 31 for a spectacular open-air performance under the stars. Expect a hit-packed setlist with crowd favourites like Moves Like Jagger, This Love, She Will Be Loved, and Payphone, plus a jaw-dropping fireworks display lighting up the skies above Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis The Royal.

Location: Atlantis, The Palm

Tickets: From Dhs6,500

When: December 31

Book: platinumlist.net

Hotel opening: Caravan Hatta

Craving a return to nature? Be sure to bookmark new staycation spot Caravan by Habitas, opening soon in Hatta. Caravan Hatta, a new glamping destination of 50 Airstream trailers. Created by Our Habitas, the Tulum-born hospitality brand that’s already behind a stunning caravan glamping spot in AlUla, Caravan Hatta will be backdropped by the craggy Hajar mountains and calm waters of the Hatta Dam. Each airstream will come with sweeping views over the valley or lake, and invite guests to discover a wealth of social spaces, from an infinity pool to dining.

Location: Hatta

When: Opens December

Book: @caravanhabitashatta

Show: Carols by Candlelight at Expo City

Get ready to sing your Christmas hearts out as the much-awaited Carols by Candlelight returns to Expo City from December 20 to 24. Enjoy enchanting carols by the Firdaus Orchestra at two shows per day, bringing back fond memories of your Christmas past with carol-singing, live dancers, and Christmas-themed projections on the iconic Al Wasl Plaza. Each show features family favourites such as Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, Silent Night, and Jingle Bells, as well as a surprise visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Doors open at 6pm for the 6.20pm show, and at 7.30pm for the 7.50pm show. Tickets include access to Expo’s Winter City, with pre-registration available now.

Where: Expo City

When: December 20 to 24

Price: Dhs150

Book: platinumlist.net

Gig: Alicia Keys

Fourteen-time Grammy Award-winner Alicia Keys will light up the last hours of 2025 at Saadiyat Nights on December 31, turning the island into a celebration that feels straight out of a music video. If you have ever belted out If I Ain’t Got You in the shower or tried to hit the high notes in No One, this is your moment.

Location: Saadiyat Nights

Tickets: From Dhs295

When: December 31

Book: ticketmaster.ae