Check out our handy guide to the latest films releases coming out this week…

Whether you’re planning a trip to the cinema with the kids for an animation film and some family-friendly laughs, or a catch up with friends over an action filled movie or a horror flick, here are our top picks of the best films out in UAE cinemas this week.

Spies in Disguise

Lance Sterling is the world’s greatest spy but things get messy when he meets scientist Walter Beck. While Lance is smooth, suave and debonair, Walter is…well…not. But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the awesome gadgets Lance uses on his epic missions. Unfortunately, one of his latest experiments turns Lance into a pigeon and they now have to rely on each other in a whole new way and work as a team to save the world.

Starring: Karen Gillan, Rachel Brosnahan, Will Smith

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure (PG)

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Following the death of his wife, Ip Man travels to San Francisco to ease tensions between the local kung fu masters and his star student, Bruce Lee, while searching for a better future for his son.

Starring: Scott Adkins, Donnie Yen, Kwok-Kwan Chan

Genre: Action, Biography, Drama (TBC)

Trauma Center

After being the only witness in the murder of a police detective, an injured Madison is place in an isolated part of a hospital for her own protection. The good news, a veteran cop, Lieutenant Wakes is assigned to protect her. The bad news, the killers are two corrupt vice cops who know where she’s hiding, and they are out to get her.

Starring: Bruce Willis, Nicky Whelan, Steve Guttenberg

Genre: Action, Thriller (PG15)

The Courier

A vicious crime boss is out to kill Nick, a lone witness set to testify against him. He hires a mysterious female motorcycle courier to unknowingly deliver a poison-gas bomb to slay Nick, but after she rescues Nick from certain death, the duo must confront an army of ruthless hired killers in order to survive the night.

Starring: Olga Kurylenko, Gary Oldman, Amit Shah

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller (15+)