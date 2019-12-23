A blockbuster movie for just Dhs20?! Yes, please!…

Movie lovers, take note. VOX Cinemas is celebrating its 20 years in the UAE with a special offer. Available until Thursday January 8, 2020, cinema goers will be able to catch cool blockbusters from 2019 for just Dhs20.

The offer is already started so grab your tickets on the VOX Cinema website here before you miss your favourite screening. The Lion King, Joker, Captain Marvel, Avengers: End Game are just a few of the titles that are part of the offer.

A whole list of movie to be shown is listed below:

2019

The Lion King – Monday December 23, 2019

Toy Story 4 – Tuesday December 24, 2019

Alita: Battle Angel – Wednesday December 25, 2019

Aladdin – Thursday December 26, 2019

Bharat (Hindi) – Friday December 27, 2019

Godzilla – Saturday December 28, 2019

Hobbs & Shaw – Sunday December 29, 2019

Annabelle Comes Home – Monday December 30, 2019

X Men: Dark Phoenix – Tuesday December 31, 2019

2020

Joker – Wednesday January 1, 2020

Captain Marvel – Thursday January 2, 2020

Avengers: Endgame – Friday January 3, 2020

Spiderman: Far From Home – Saturday January 4, 2020|

John Wick 3 – Sunday January 5, 2020

War (Hindi) – Monday January 6, 2020

Glass – Tuesday January 7, 2020

Shazam! – Wednesday 8, 2020

And of course, no movie experience is complete without a tub of hot popcorn. So, grab a VOX Cinemas anniversary combo for an additional Dhs20.

With a humble start in City Centre Ajman back in 1999, VOX Cinemas has now grown to 490 screens across 47 countries in eight countries.

The movies will be shown at only a select few locations including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, the newly opened Nakheel Mall, City Centre Fujairah, Al Hamra Mall (Ras Al Khaimah), City Centre Ajman, Yas Mall and Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi and City Centre Sharjah.

And if you’ve ever wanted to try Theatre by Rhodes, now’s your chance. The anniversary package will allow you to experience the cinema with gourmet food and a film screening for just Dhs200. Sold!

See you there, and happy anniversary VOX Cinemas!