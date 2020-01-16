Cameras at the ready…

Living in Dubai means we can enjoy beautiful beaches, (almost) year-round sun and breathtaking architecture, meaning there are some amazing outdoor bars and restaurants watch the sunset from.

We’re not just talking any old sunset views in this list though. We’re talking some of the best outdoor bars in Dubai to guarantee the most breathtaking, panoramic and Insta-worthy views of the sun setting on the city.

Here’s our pick of the best outdoor bars in Dubai to watch the sunset…

Pure Sky Lounge

As the name of Pure Sky Lounge suggests, you’ll literally feel like you’re up in the clouds as you watch the sun set from the glass-walled terrace on the 35th floor of the Hilton JBR. There’s pretty white and blue seating by the curved bar grouped around tables, making the perfect for sunset-backed nibbles and a cocktail or two.

Hilton Jumeirah Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, Sun to Fri 5pm to 2am, Sat 2pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 399 1111. hilton.com/dubai

Shimmers

For stunning views of the sun setting behind the iconic, sail-shaped Burj Al Arab, Shimmers is a beautiful spot. Choose a seat on the white-decked terrace or head straight for a comfy bean bag right on the beach. Bliss.

Shimmers, Madinat Jumeirah, Mina A Salam, Dubai, 12pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (04) 432 3232. jumeirah.com

SoBe

Since it opened in early 2019, SoBe has fast-tracked itself to be one of the most popular bars in Dubai for guaranteed sunset views. From its position on the fifth floor of the W Dubai – The Palm hotel, you’ll be able to stare as far as the eye can see from the outdoor terrace, with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf surrounding the Palm.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat to Tues 4pm to 1am, Wed to Fri 4pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 245 5800. sobedubai.com

Cielo Sky Lounge

For an ultra-chic setting and panoramic sunset views of Dubai, Cielo Sky Lounge needs to be on your list. It’s a great place to meet for after-work sundowners or weekend cocktails with a resident DJ setting the ambience to take you from day to night.

Cielo Sky Lounge, The Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai, Sat to Thurs 5pm to 3am, Fri 4pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 416 1801. cielodubai.com

District

To watch the sun set behind the magnificent structure of the Al Ain wheel (or the ‘Dubai Eye’ as it’s known to some) at Bluewaters Island, the terrace at District is a pretty cool spot. From its location at Rixos Premium JBR, you’ll be able to take in the stunning view with a trendy cocktail in hand.

District, Rixos Premium JBR, The Walk, Dubai, Sun Mon & Wed 12pm to 1am, Tues 12pm to 2am, Thurs 12pm to 3am, Fri 10am to 3am, Sat, 10am to 1am. Tel: 904) 394 1832. districtdxb.com

DRIFT

It’s known for being one of Dubai’s most exclusive and Instagramable pool-day destinations, and if that wasn’t enough, there’s some pretty incredible sunset views from DRIFT Beach.

DRIFT Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, daily 10.30am to 7.30pm. Tel: (04) 315 2200. driftbeachdubai.com

folly by Nick & Scott

If you have guests visiting, a sure way to impress them is by taking them to the stunning setting of the Madinat Jumeirah. For gorgeous sunset views, try folly by Nick & Scott which has three levels for dining and drinks. Of course, you’re guaranteed the best view from the top floor of the outdoor bar.

folly by Nick and Scott, Madinat Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

Iris Dubai

Iris recently relocated from its original home at the Oberoi Hotel, Business Bay, to a new outdoor location at Meydan. Naturally from here, you’ll have a prime view of the full Dubai skyline in all of its glory.

Iris Dubai, Meydan Grandstand, Dubai, Sat to Wed 5pm to 2am, Thurs 5pm to 3am, Fri 1pm to 3am. Tel: (056) 951 1442. facebook.com/irisdubai

Jetty Lounge

Get comfy on beach chairs and bean bags situated around softly-lit tables on the sand at the Jetty Lounge. It’s one of the most luxuriously chic places to watch the sunset in Dubai and a sure way to impress a visiting guest or that special date.

Jetty Lounge, One&Only Royal Mirage, Jumeirah Beach Al Sufouh Road, Dubai, 2pm to 2am daily. Tel: (04) 399 9999. oneandonlyresorts.com

Morimoto

Another one for cool Downtown views is Morimoto. Get ready to pose up a storm for the ‘Gram in front of an epic backdrop of the glittering city.

Morimoto, Renaissance Downtown, Marasi Drive, Dubai, Sat to Thurs 6pm to 12am, Fri 12.30pm to 2am. Tel (04) 512 5577. facebook.com/MorimotoDubai

Bussola

Bussola at The Westin is a fantastic place to dine whilst taking in incredible sunset views over the Palm Jumeirah in the distance. Set over two levels, choose from an a la carte dining experience on the restaurant on the lower deck, or head up to the second floor to their dedicated pizzeria (trust us, if you haven’t tried it yet, you need to).

Bussola, The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 3pm, 7pm to 11pm, Fri 12pm to 12am, Sat 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 511 7373. bussoladubai.com

CÉ LA VI

Singapore’s iconic skybar CÉ LA VI just opened on the 54th floor of the brand new Address Sky View hotel, Downtown. Get ready for some unbelievable views of Downtown Dubai and a close-up of the Burj Khalifa as the sun sets.

CÉ LA VI, Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 3pm, 7pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 582 6111. facebook.com/celavidubai

Paru

You’re guaranteed some amazing views from pretty much any of the bars at Caesars Palace at Bluewaters. We love the recently-opened restaurant, Paru (by celebrity chef Akira Back) as the terrace offers some epic views of the sunset over JBR and the Dubai Marina.

Paru, Caesars Resort, Bluewaters Island, Sun to Thurs 5pm to 1am, Fri & Sat 5pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 556 666. caesars.com

The Penthouse

The Penthouse at Five Palm Jumeirah is a hugely popular spot for Dubai residents and tourists alike. Lounge at one of the seating areas by the glass-panelled terrace wall at sunset to get that Penthouse pic in front of the sun setting behind the impressive silhouette of the Dubai Marina towers.

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah. 12pm to 3am Saturday to Wednesday 12pm to 5am Thursday to Friday. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Treehouse

To watch the sunset over the stunning skyscrapers of Downtown Dubai, Treehouse has long been a popular bar. The terrace has a cool botanical garden vibe with soft lighting and casual high and low tables.

Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Burj Khalifa Street, Dubai, Sat to Wed 6pm to 2am, Thurs 6pm to 3am, Fri 1pm to 3am. Tel: (058) 827 2763. tajhotels.com

Tomo

The perfect Instagram shot awaits you when you position yourself on the chic terrace of cool Japanese restaurant, Tomo. Set your camera lense to panoramic and capture the breathtaking view of the sun setting over the dramatic Dubai skyline from afar.

TOMO, Raffles Hotel, WAFI, Dubai, daily 12.30pm to 2.45pm, 6.30pm to 11pm. (04) 357 7888. tomo.ae

