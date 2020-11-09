Take an exclusive look inside this beachy keen eatery on Palm Jumeirah…

Aprons & Hammers is set to open on Palm West Beach next week, and the seafood experts are shaking up the formula for this new venture. The beachfront eatery on Palm Jumeirah will feature alfresco seating, loungers on the sand, towel service and access to shower facilities, so you can team your seafood feast with a spot of swimming and sunbathing.

3 of 12

Inspired by a laidback beach house, the fresh interiors are decked out in cool coastal tones of blue, sand and timbers, leading out onto a broad terrace complete with outdoor bar and on-the-sand seating.

This is the kind of place where you’ll want to kick your shoes off and sink your toes into the sand, while tucking into a lobster roll or sipping a cocktail as the sun sets over Dubai Marina and Ain Dubai.

Aprons & Hammers has also updated its menu offering, promising the kind of seafood-stacked snacks you want to eat beside the sea. Take your pick of lobster rolls, mahi mahi tacos, crab cakes and seared tuna sliders, push the boat out with a tiered seafood platter, or pull out all the stops with truffle lobster mac n cheese, or the lobster loaded fries.

And just like the original Aprons & Hammers restaurants in La Mer and JBR, you can also get down and dirty with a hammer, an apron and a bucket of their favourite crustaceans at Palm West.

To drink, the bar team has taken a trip down memory lane to create a range of adults-only ‘Capri Suns’. These cute plastic pouches come filled with summery craft cocktails, such as frozen margaritas and strawberry daiquiris, for spill-free sipping on the sand.

Aprons & Hammers, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. Opening next week, daily 12pm to 12am. apronsandhammers.com

Images: Supplied