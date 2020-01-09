When people say let your creative juices flow, they mean wine, right?

There’s nothing quite as relaxing as putting brush to canvas and watching a new masterpiece come to life. Sadly, not all of us are creatively gifted, so we need a helping hand from time to time. Paint and grape classes are essentially an art class like the ones we had in school, with the added bonus of a couple of glasses of wine included.

Here are seven paint and grape classes you can get creative in.

Paint and Grape – Intercontinental

These classes take it up a level with each session focused on a famous piece of art such as the girl with the pearl earring, Monet’s starry night or the Mona Lisa – so they’re perhaps for the more advanced artist. For Dhs390, you’ll get two glasses of wine, or four non-alcoholic drinks plus three hours of teaching and all of the equipment provided.

The next class will take place at Intercontinental Dubai Marina on January 11.

Paint and Grape, Intercontinental, 2.30pm to 5.30pm, September 14, Dhs390. weloveart.ae/paint-and-grape

Drink, Paint and Party

Drink, Paint and Party takes place in various locations every Saturday from 6pm to 8pm, although their upcoming sessions will be held at DoubleTree by Hilton in JBR and Business Bay. ArtistPals will be on hand to guide you through the creation of a masterpiece, from blank canvas to complete artwork. The theme for the next two events is ‘Sunset Seagulls’ on September 14 in JBR and ‘Sun & Sands’ on September 21, also in JBR. All art supplies including brushes, acrylic paints, easels, 40×50 cm canvas and aprons are provided.

The next class is Saturday January 11, followed by Saturday January 18.

Double Tree by Hilton, JBR, Saturday September 14, 6pm to 8pm, Dhs140. Tel: (04) 207 1717. artistpals.com

Paint and Grape – Grapeskin

Grapeskin at La Ville Hotel City Walk has launched a series of upcoming paint and grape classes at its chic wine bar. The new classes promise a French jazz soundtrack and a couple of glasses of wine to help get your creative juices flowing. The three hour class costs Dhs390 and includes all your materials plus two alcoholic or four non-alcoholic beverages. Once you’ve turned your pre-sketched canvas into a masterpiece, you can take it home to keep forever.

The first class is Monday January 20, then Monday February 3 and Monday March 2.

Paint and Grape, Grapeskin, La Ville Hotel, City Walk, Monday January 20, 7.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs390. Tel: (04) 403 3111. livelaville.com

Chill En Paint

Chill En Paint is the new class at TRYP by Wyndham. The class, held at The Nest, includes canvas, paints, paint brushes, an apron and easel, two glasses of wine, finger food and one-on-one tutoring with visual artist Wilfredo Leonardo, for Dhs249. You’ll be able to take home your completed artwork at the end to hang in your home too. The three-hour session will see you complete a unique piece of art from start to finish, while picking up tips and tricks along the way.

No current upcoming dates.

The Nest, Tryp by Wyndham, Barsha Heights, next date TBA, Dhs249 adults Dhs180 kids. Tel: (056) 113 5491. chillenpaint.com

Red, White and Paint

Media City cafe-cum-wine bar, Cafe W, has a series of events called Red, White and Paint. The classes include a three hour painting session, two glasses of wine and a cheese platter, or non-alcoholic beverages and a vegan alternative if you prefer.

The next class is January 27.

Cafe W, Media One, Media City, Dhs250. Tel: (056) 413 3997. mediaonehotel.com

Paint and Pour

Paint and Pour takes place sporadically at McGettigans JLT. Enjoy three drinks and a food platter for Dhs250, along with your art materials. Paint and collage and frame your own creation to display proudly for all to see. The class will run from 2pm to 5pm and is open to all levels of ability.

No current upcoming dates.

McGettigans, Cluster A, JLT, next date TBA, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs250 (frame is extra). Tel: (04) 356 0560. mcgettigans.com/jlt-dubai

Design & Dine

Design & Dine is the fun and creative brunch, taking place at stunning rooftop restaurant, all’onda, located in Emerald Palace Kempinski on Palm Jumeirah. Guests are invited to enjoy the sunset from the outdoor terrace, while creating a unique masterpiece. Design & Dine offers a four-hour brunch with courses from the restaurant’s Italian and Asian fusion menu. You’ll also be able to enjoy unlimited soft or house beverages, depending on your package. The workshop is aimed at beginners, so you don’t need any prior painting experience. The experts will guide you step by step through the artistic process.

No current upcoming dates.

all’onda, Emerald Palace Kempinski, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 11pm, next date TBA, Dhs300 soft, Dhs350 house. Tel: (056) 612 7064. allevents.in

Images: Facebook