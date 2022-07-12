Take yourself and your loved ones on an exploration of culture at DIFC’s Gate Avenue…

Love food? Love art? The two worlds come together in perfect harmony at Gate Avenue at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Want to immerse yourself in stunning artwork and mouthwatering food from every corner of the world? Here are six places you need to check out…

Art and photography

Anyahh Popular Art

Originating in Delhi, this art studio includes a variety of works from budding Indian artists. They offer a range of affordable art genres including traditional, abstract, geometric, folk art, etc.

Anyahh Popular Art, Level GF, Gate Avenue, DIFC, Dubai, 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)50 417 8499, @anyahh_art_dubai

Fraser and Maslen Photography

The combined work of two Dubai-based British photographers, Fraser and Maslen boasts a smorgasbord of images captured around the world. These are sold at affordable prices and in different sizes.

Fraser and Maslen Photography, Level GF, Gate Avenue, DIFC, Dubai, 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)54 437 3312, @fraser_maslen_photography

Eateries

Bliss’d Juicery and Café

Offering a limited number of items on their menu, Bliss’d gives patrons a chance to munch on a sourdough toast, build their own acai or pitaya bowls, or simply indulge in a detoxifying beverage.

Bliss’d Juicery and Café, Level GF, Gate Avenue, DIFC, Dubai, 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 570 4333, @stayblissd

Gudee Pizza and Café

If your family always argues over what cuisine to eat, Gudee is the place for you! Armed with dishes on the menu from Italy, Afghanistan, India and the Middle East, everyone is sure to find something that appeals to them.

Gudee Pizza and Café, Level GF, Gate Avenue, DIFC, Dubai, 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)50 822 2329, @gudeepizzacafe

Sushi Fashion

This Gate Avenue restaurant promises a seriously luxurious sushi experience with highly instagrammable dishes. It is relatively new so reviews are minimal, but the ones you can find all guarantee a top-tier meal. We can’t wait to try it out!

Sushi Fashion, Level 1, Gate Avenue, DIFC, Dubai, 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 422 1977, @sushifashionuae

Vibe Restaurant and Bar

Vibe solves an issue all of us are familiar with by serving clean and healthy food at a reasonable rate. The menu is alive with giggle-inducing puns and an immeasurable number of options. Just make sure to walk in with a pair of sunglasses on, as the location is adorned by multiple neon signs and lights.

Vibe Restaurant and Bar, Level POD, Gate Avenue, DIFC, Dubai, 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)50 277 2776, @vibeuae