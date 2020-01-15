Don’t forget your camera…

Dubai is a city that offers the very best of worlds. A concrete jungle with vast buildings and breathtaking architecture rubbing shoulders with stunning beaches and bustling souks, all covered (mostly) with a blanket of blue skies. Unsurprisingly, this makes for some pretty epic views.

Whether you’re looking for striking sea views or snapshots of the Dubai skyline, here’s where you’ll find some of the best views in Dubai…

Burj Khalifa

Best for: Feeling on top of the world

Of course, we’d have to start this list with the tallest building in the world, the magnificent Burj Khalifa. Standing at a total height of 829.8 metres, you’re guaranteed awesome views of Downtown Dubai and beyond from one of its many vantage points. Enjoy afternoon tea or a cool Tuesday ladies’ night from the 122nd floor lounge at At.mosphere, or head to the observation decks on level 124, 125 or even 148. You can even watch the sunrise from level 124 and 125 every Friday and Saturday from 5.30am to 8.30am with breakfast afterwards.

Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, prices from Dhs149. Tel: (04) 888 8124. tickets.atthetop.ae/atthetop

Burj Al Arab

Best for: Seeing all the way to Downtown Dubai

Burj Al Arab, the world’s only seven-star hotel, has been a symbol around the world of Dubai since it first opened back in 1999. Standing at 197.5 metres, it sits out on its very own island with a private bridge, but don’t worry, you don’t need to stay there to enjoy the incredible views it offers. You’ll see panoramic views of Dubai from their French restaurant Al Muntaha or try the swanky bar at Gold on 27. There’s lots of other restaurants to try too. You might want to save it for a special occasion as you might find you’ll leave with your pockets considerably lighter.

Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Street, Dubai. Tel: (04) 301 7777. jumeirah.com

Dubai Frame

Best for: Seeing old and new Dubai

The Dubai Frame was built to link old Dubai with new Dubai, ‘framing’ each of them, so you can actually capture their skylines from far away through the frame. That’s not all either, if you actually visit the Dubai Frame, you can actually walk across the top of it, which stands 48 floors up. Here you can take selfies with the backdrop of some of Dubai’s coolest buildings, drink coffee at the cafe or learn about some of Dubai’s major landmarks.

Dubai Frame, Zabeel Park, Dubai, 9am to 9pm daily, Dhs50 adults, Dhs20 children. dubaiframe.ae

SoBe

Best for: Stunning ocean views

For rooftop drinking and dining with unreal views (especially at sunset) and wowing guests, SoBe at W Dubai – The Palm is a must-visit. You’ll look out across the water of the Arabian Gulf, beyond the palm trees erected at the bar. SoBe is themed on South Beach Miami with cool art work, decor and funky neon lights. The inside restaurant is framed by floor to ceiling windows, but for the best and most unobstructed views, head out to the terrace, where happy hour runs from 4pm to 7pm every day.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, Dubai, Friday to Tuesday, 4pm to 1am, Wednesday and Thursday, 4pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 245 5555. sobedubai.com

Vida Creek Harbour

Best for: Panoramic skyline views

You’ll get fantastic views of the Dubai skyline from most places at the Creek, but we personally love the one from brand new hotel, VIDA Creek Harbour. You’ll be able to see the skyline as if you yourself are on panoramic view, and whether the sun is dazzling off it by day or it’s lit up by a thousand multi-coloured twinkling lights by night, you’re sure to get some incredible shots for the ‘Gram. There’s many terraces to see it from at this luxurious hotel, so sit back, relax and take it all in.

Vida Creek Harbour, The Creek, Dubai. Tel: (04) 423 8888. vidahotels.com

Observatory Bar & Grill

Best for: Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah views

The palm shaped Palm Jumeirah island has long been a must-see for any Dubai visitor and if you want to see it from a distance in all its glory, the best spot is Observatory Bar & Grill. Situated on the 52nd floor at the Marriott hotel in Dubai Marina, you’ll see the glittering city below you and look out across to The Palm on one side and the skyscrapers of Dubai Marina on the other as you enjoy a spot of dinner or after work drinks. They even do a Sky High Brunch every Friday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, priced from Dhs425 for house beverages.

Observatory Bar & Grill, Dubai Marriott Habour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 319 4000. facebook.com/ObservatoryDubai

Images: Social