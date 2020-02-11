Now you can invite the whole crew…

Ladies’ nights have long been a Dubai institution with free drinks and dinner deals for the girls in bars and restaurants across the city. Gents’ nights are slowly catching up, and we’re all here for it, but what about when a mixed group of you wants to go out together? Well, we did a spot of digging and found some nights out in Dubai with deals for girls and guys.

From a three-course set menu for a bargain Dhs150, or unlimited free drinks, we’ve rounded up the city’s best ladies’ nights that also offer some great deals for guys.

23 Rooftop

Rooftop bar Twenty Three has recently opened in the Grand Plaza Movenpick in Media City. Their ‘Halfway to Havana’ ladies’ night is brand new. Girls will get three drinks tokens and you’ll get to choose from a delicate selection of cocktails, however, one of the tokens must be given to a guy, who can choose from a gents menu.

Twenty Three, Grand Plaza Movenpick, Media City, ladies night every Tuesday from 7.23pm to 11.23pm. Tel: (04) 525 7777. movenpick.com

Asia de Cuba

The Tuesday night deal at Asia de Cuba has been around for a while, but we still think it’s pretty unbeatable in terms of value. Not only will ladies enjoy free-flowing house beverages from 7pm to 12am, guys can also enjoy unlimited drinks for two hours from 7pm to 9pm for free (you’ll have to pay for them after that, sorry guys). There’s also 50 per cent off a specially-selected food menu too. Bask in the perfect alfresco setting with the glittering buildings of Dubai Marina creating a lovely backdrop. Make sure to book a table as they go fast.

Asia de Cuba, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tuesdays, ladies free from 7pm to 11pm, gents free from 7pm to 9pm. Tel: (04) 511 7333. @asiadecubadxb

Asian Kitchen

There’s a fair deal to be had by everyone at Asian Kitchen. You’ll find the kitsch restaurant at the Azure Residences on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah with stunning views of the sea surrounding the Palm Jumeirah and a range of Asian classics including curries, chicken satay skewers, steamed bao buns and more. On Thursdays, enjoy three hours of unlimited drinks and food for Dhs150 for both girls and guys.

Asian Kitchen, Azure Residences, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Thursdays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 568 7439. @asiankitchendubai

Barasti

Change up your nights out with a fun nighttime tropical pool party at famous Dubai beach club Barasti on a Wednesday. Because, well, why not? Spend the evening dipping in and out of the pool as you dance and sing along to throwback hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s with free-flowing food and drink from 8pm. It’s priced at Dhs99 for ladies and Dhs199 for guys.

Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Wednesdays, 8pm onwards, Dhs99 ladies, Dhs199 guys. Tel: (04) 318 1313. @barastibeach

BFF

Get your group of friends together for a night of relaxed fun at BFF Bar, where you can challenge each other at pool and watch the game on the huge projector screens. On Tuesdays, ladies will receive five free house drinks plus 25 per cent off a selected food menu between 8pm and 3am. Guys can enjoy two selected drinks for free between 8pm and 10pm.

BFF Gastro Bar & Lounge, Mövenpick Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel, Dubai, Tuesdays, ladies 8pm to 3am, guys 8pm to 10pm. Tel: (05) 177 7541. @bff.dxb

Il Faro

Il Faro on The Palm not only looks adorable (it’s set in a little lighthouse overlooking the water), but it has a fab Tuesday night deal for both guys and girls. For ladies, it’s Dhs165 for unlimited pizza and free-flowing prosecco. You can bring the boys along to this one too and they’ll enjoy the same deal for Dhs245 each.

Il Faro, Azure Residences, The Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 10pm, Tuesdays, Dhs165 ladies, Dhs245 guys. Tel: (04) 568 3137. ilfaro.ae

La Cucina

For a relaxed way to wind down after work, the new Italian restaurant La Cucina is always a winner for alfresco drinking and dining under the twinkling lights of Club Vista Mare. On Tuesdays from 7pm, guys can get two hours of free-flowing beer and three antipasti for Dhs245. If the girls are joining, they’ll get two hours’ free flow and three antipasti for Dhs150.

La Cucina, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tuesdays, 7pm onwards, ladies Dhs150, guys Dhs245. Tel: (04) 568 2104. facebook.com/LaCucinaItalianKitchenDubai

Maiden Shanghai

Crazy Rich Ladies Night is the cool Wednesday ladies’ night at the upscale Chinese eatery Maiden Shanghai at FIVE Palm Jumeirah. For Dhs150, ladies can enjoy a three-course menu from the contemporary Chinese dishes and three complimentary drinks. For the same price, guys can enjoy the three-course set menu, without beverage included. Then, from 11pm, everyone can take advantage of an after-party drinks deal, that offers a further three drinks for Dhs100 alongside sounds from vocal and synth duo Echo Vessel.

Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm onwards, Wednesdays, from Dhs150. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Mr Miyagi’s

A night of fun and frivolity awaits you at Mr Miyagis. The cool Media City bar looks after ladies and gents with their ‘Lady’s and Boy’s night’ on a Wednesday. For Dhs99, girls can enjoy two hours of unlimited drinks and two Thai dishes, whereas guys will get two dishes and a spirit mixer. With karaoke, dancing and some cheeky entertainment, expect the unexpected at Mr Miyagi’s.

Mr Miyagi’s, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Wednesdays, from 5pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 420 7489. @mrmiyagis_mediaone

Publique

For a cosy and chilled hangout spot, French Apine-style bar, Publique won’t let you down. There’s a gents ‘drunch’ package available every week from Sunday to Wednesday from 6pm, which offers 2 hours’ unlimited house beverages including beer for Dhs199. On Tuesdays, ladies can avail five complimentary house drinks when they spend a minimum of Dhs50 on food.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, gents package Sunday to Wednesday, 6pm onwards, Dhs199, ladies’ night Tuesdays from 6pm. Tel: (04) 430 8550. @publiquedubai

St. Trop

Thursday nights in Dubai just got even more chic with the glamorous terrace at St. Trop in the Waldorf Astoria, DIFC. Stepping out here will feel like you’ve bagged an invite to a glamorous A-list rooftop party in LA somewhere. They’ve just launched a deal where girls and guys can enjoy three hours of unlimited house beverages from 8pm to 11pm, every Thursday evening for Dhs250.

St. Trop, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Dubai, Thursdays 8pm to 11pm, Dhs250 guys and girls. Tel: (04) 515 9800. @sttrop.difc

Soul Street

Soul Street is the cool new street-food-from-around-the-world concept restaurant that’s opened up in FIVE Jumeirah Village. Head there to with the whole crew on a Wednesday, where guys can enjoy three delicious courses of food with two drinks for Dhs190 and girls can get five drinks plus a choice of dishes for Dhs140. Sorted.

Soul Street, FIVE Jumeirah Village, Jumeirah Village Circle, Wednesdays, 7pm to 2am, ladies Dhs140, guys Dhs190. Tel: (04) 248 9989. @soulstreetdubai

The Bungalow

The Bungalow is a fantastic new addition to La Mer, with its Australian surf-shack vibes, sunset views and delicious no-frills food. On Mondays, famous party group Candypants bring us Candypants Surfside Sports Club from 5pm to 1am. There’s unlimited drinks and surfside bites for guys from 8pm to 11pm for Dhs199. For ladies, you’ll get the same for Dhs99.

The Bungalow, Laguna Waterpark, La Mer, Dubai, Mondays, 8pm to 11pm, ‘Sportswoman’s Package’ Dhs99, ‘Sportsman’s’ Package Dhs199. Tel: 054 994 7971. @thebungalowdubai

The Penthouse

The Penthouse at FIVE Palm Jumeirah has become one of the most coveted spots in Dubai to visit (especially for that famous Insta-shot). On Tuesdays, both guys and girls can enjoy a three-course dinner for Dhs150. As it’s technically their ‘ladies night’, girls will also get three selected house drinks for free.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tuesdays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 455 9999. @thepenthousedubai

Images: Provided/Social

