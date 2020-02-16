Gucci Mane and Dany Neville are scheduled to perform at the festival…

The world-finals of the globe’s largest festival dedicated to girl gamers is coming to Dubai this February. It’s taking place at Meydan Grandstand and even if you’re not an avid gamer – this will be one impressive event.

Running from Thursday February 19 to Saturday February 22, the event will showcase the world finals of the ‘GirlGamer Esports Festival’, with prizes to be won and even a closing performance from successful rapper, Gucci Mane, on Saturday 22.

The festival is being brought to the Middle East for the second time by Meydan One, the upcoming retail and lifestyle destination at Meydan. Over the three days, there’ll be an industry conference, cosplay competition, tournaments, a performance from Dany Neville and lots more.

The GirlGamer Esports festival was created with a view to giving girl gamers a safe environment to grow and showcase their skills as well as tackling the gender equality stigma that comes with gaming, with the competitive industry mostly made up of men.

Paul Roy, CEO of the event’s local partners, Galaxy Racers Esports, told Gulf News: “Female gamers account for a third of some two billion gamers globally, and 40 per cent of all Esports viewership is female, but in terms of professional representation they make up less than 0.1 per cent.”

Those taking part in the finals have qualified in competitions all over the world this year, including Sydney, Seoul, Madrid and Sao Paulo. Previous finals of the GirlGamer Festival were held in Portugal and Macau.

GirlGamer Esports Festival, Meydan Grandstand, Dubai, February 19 to 22. girlgamer.gg

Images: Supplied / Facebook