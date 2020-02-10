A once in a lifetime opportunity…

For many of us, owning a dog in Dubai is a highly rewarding experience. To see their wagging tails and happy faces at the end of the day can be a truly uplifting treat. Now you have the chance to return the favour by treating your pup to a day in the snow.

If your dog was born and raised in Dubai, chances are it won’t have ever seen some of the strange white flakes of coldness we know as snow. Luckily Ski Dubai has plenty of it and for one very special day, they will be picking people to bring their pooch to experience it for themselves.

My Second Home Dubai, one of the popular dog boarding and day care centres in Dubai, has teamed up with Ski Dubai and Vox Cinemas. The collaboration is in aid of the new dog-themed movie launching this month, The Call of the Wild.

In order to be considered for the experience, you’ll need to post a photo or video of your dog’s excited reaction when you pick them up from My Second Home Dubai. You can submit your entry on Facebook or Instagram, just tag @mysecondhomedubai and #mysecondhome, before Wednesday February 12.

If picked, not only will you have the unique opportunity to bring your pup to the ski slope, but each winner will also receive two tickets to the movie premier. Double win!

See you on the slopes…

