Check out these awesome photos of the snow in the UAE yesterday
A temperature of -0.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at the top of the UAE’s highest mountain, Jais Mountain…
There was actual snow in the UAE this week. And hail.
After a week of unpredictable weather, a temperature of -0.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at 4.15am on Wednesday January 15 in the UAE. It was at the top-most peak of the UAE’s highest mountain, Jais Mountain, which can be found in Ras Al Khaimah.
Some people braved the cold, white stuff to get some awesome photos, so here are 6 of our favourite…
That’s no light sprinkling of snow…
View this post on Instagram
Do you want to build a snowman…?
View this post on Instagram
Someone got cold feet about the, ahem, cold…
View this post on Instagram
These great pics were posted by @saq3
Hello @RAKTourism , a lot of us want to come visit the snow. 😊
Tell us how to do so safely please? #JebelJaisSnow https://t.co/R8FpkMvFxK
— Shaheeda Abdul Kader (@saq3) January 16, 2020
Here they are…
So pretty…
Heavy duty vehicles only…
Walking in a winter wonderland…
Images: Social
