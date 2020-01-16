A temperature of -0.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at the top of the UAE’s highest mountain, Jais Mountain…

There was actual snow in the UAE this week. And hail.

After a week of unpredictable weather, a temperature of -0.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at 4.15am on Wednesday January 15 in the UAE. It was at the top-most peak of the UAE’s highest mountain, Jais Mountain, which can be found in Ras Al Khaimah.

Some people braved the cold, white stuff to get some awesome photos, so here are 6 of our favourite…

That’s no light sprinkling of snow…

 

Do you want to build a snowman…?

 

Someone got cold feet about the, ahem, cold…

 

These great pics were posted by @saq3

Here they are…

So pretty… 

Heavy duty vehicles only…

Walking in a winter wonderland…

