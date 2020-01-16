A temperature of -0.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at the top of the UAE’s highest mountain, Jais Mountain…

There was actual snow in the UAE this week. And hail.

After a week of unpredictable weather, a temperature of -0.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at 4.15am on Wednesday January 15 in the UAE. It was at the top-most peak of the UAE’s highest mountain, Jais Mountain, which can be found in Ras Al Khaimah.

Some people braved the cold, white stuff to get some awesome photos, so here are 6 of our favourite…

That’s no light sprinkling of snow…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Ras Al Khaimah (@visitrasalkhaimah) on Jan 15, 2020 at 5:12am PST

Do you want to build a snowman…?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by مركز العاصفة (@storm_ae) on Jan 14, 2020 at 7:57pm PST

Someone got cold feet about the, ahem, cold…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by مركز العاصفة (@storm_ae) on Jan 15, 2020 at 9:02pm PST

These great pics were posted by @saq3

Hello @RAKTourism , a lot of us want to come visit the snow. 😊 Tell us how to do so safely please? #JebelJaisSnow https://t.co/R8FpkMvFxK — Shaheeda Abdul Kader (@saq3) January 16, 2020

Here they are…

So pretty…

Heavy duty vehicles only…

Walking in a winter wonderland…

Images: Social