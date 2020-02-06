Get a group together and challenge yourselves…

After starting January full of health and fitness resolutions, has your resolve started to tail off a little bit? Well, how about setting yourself a new challenge to work towards?

The popular Tough Mudder challenge is returning to the UAE on Friday, March 6 and will be its first time taking place in the ‘adventure emirate’ of Ras Al Khaimah. Participants will take part in a race with a series of tough obstacles designed to test mental and physical endurance.

It’s not all serious though – the challenge is actually known to be lots of fun. Often teams of work colleagues, friends and family get together to take it on, giving them a great sense of camaraderie and achievement. Plus it’s good motivation for pre-event training.

Early bird tickets are available to purchase now and are priced at Dhs100 for the Mini Mudder, Dhs250 for the Tough Mudder (normally Dhs350) and Dhs300 for the Tough Mudder Classic (normally Dhs400).

So what are the courses?

For adults and kids over the age of 13, the Tough Mudder 5k has 13 obstacles on a 5km route or there’s the Tough Mudder Classic, with 25 obstacles on a 10km route. If the little ones (aged 5 to 12) want to get involved, the special Mini Mudder runs over a 1.6km route.

For the real fitness buffs, a Tougher Mudder challenge is set to take place in November 2020. The course entails 25 obstacles on a 10km route but timed for the fastest scores. More details will be revealed on this soon.

If you love adventure, stay tuned to new attractions coming to Ras Al Khaimah. Action seekers will soon be able to explore the Jais Adventure Peak and Jais Sky Maze, where you’ll be able to experience a bucket-list of thrill-seeking activities.

Round up the troops…

Tough Mudder, Adventure Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, Friday, March 6 2020, priced from Dhs100. toughmudder.ae

