Sweat it out…

High intensity interval training (HIIT) remains the top fitness trend for 2020. Working out at maximum effort for quick bursts, with short recovery periods in between, now comes in all different styles of workouts.

Here are 10 awesome HIIT workouts to try in Dubai

KUBE

This brand new HIIT studio is actually a cube-shaped space created by clever lighting. Step inside to face a cardio and weights session that’s so full-on there’s access to Theragun handheld massage guns between stations to aid active recovery. Move between the VersaClimber cardio machine, the Octane AirdyneX fitness exercise bike, and a number of heavy weights exercises using the Fitbench multipurpose workout bench. Pop on the hi-tech headphones provided and choose your own playlist while still hearing instructions from your Fitness First coach. Track your body’s progress with access to the gym’s 3D body scanners.

Fitness First The Palm Dubai, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeriah. Tel: (04) 5726168. uae.fitnessfirstme.com

Barry’s Bootcamp

Enter the red room at your own peril. The world’s most famous HIIT class is available at DIFC and Marina locations. Alternate between the treadmills and floor for sweat-inducing sprints, weights and ab exercises. Not big on running? Opt for the double floor session… but don’t expect to be any less breathless as you tackle even more burpees, squat jumps and weighted lunges. Want an extra tough session? Head to one of lead trainer Jay Christie’s classes – where you’ll burn around 1,000 calories to a hip-hop and garage playlist most of Dubai’s leading DJs would be envious of.

Level 1, Trident Grand Mall, Dubai Marina. Tel: (04) 8748476. Ground Floor, Central Park Towers, DIFC. Tel: (04) 2544775. barrys.com

Dryp

Now yoga isn’t a word that we thought we’d find in an article about HIIT but this workout will have you sweating as much (if not more) than any regular high interval training session you’ll do. As well as offering traditional Hot Yoga using state-of-the-art infrared heat technology which gently warms up your body instead of the room, Dryp presents Hot Yoga Sculpt, which combines free weights with yoga sequencing and cardio to boost your metabolism. Squat, lunge and curl for short but tough bursts to lively beats and rising temperatures.

DRYP, Orra Marina Tower, Dubai Marina. Tel: (04) 2205330. dryp.ae

Super SUP Fit

Want to try a HIIT class that’s completely different? The Super SUP Fit workout is not only outdoors, it takes place at the stunning swimming pool at Drift Beach at the One&Only Royal Mirage. Give your abs the workout of their life as the whole HIIT session (think bodyweight squats, ball throwing, resistance band exercises) takes place while balancing on a stand-up paddle board. HIIT Sessions are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday mornings.

Super SUP Fit, Drift Beach-Dubai, One & Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)55 437 1633. supersupfit.com

F45

There’s nothing that explains high intensity interval training like a punishing F45 class. Dubai is home to four studios in Dubai Marina, Motor City, Jumeriah and the newly-opened DIFC – and the popularity is justified. Mixing up different workouts for every day of the week – one day you could be doing one cardio circuit with 27 exercises (Hollywood) and the next three laps of 12 resistance exercises (Piston). Watch the screen to keep up with the next station while friendly coaches perfect your technique and push you to go harder and faster.

Multiple locations. f45training.ae

Oomo Fitness Studio

The light, airy and stylish studio gets its name from the words ‘Origin Of Movement’. Choose from XPLOD Burn – which concentrates on cardio or XPLOD Body which is geared towards resistance training for equally intense workouts that combine some of the most feared but effective exercises in fitness. Expect burpees, box jumps, sprints and weighted squats. Follow the killer workout with a refreshing pool day as Oomo classes are now available on Privilee.

Oomo Fitness Studio, 607 Al Wasel Rd, Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (04) 2884620. Oomo.Fitness

Fit Squad DXB

Whether you like your HIIT session outside at the beach, or inside in your apartment gym, on your own with a personal trainer, with a group of mates, or bootcamp-style with strangers, Dubai’s leading fitness team Fit Squad DXB have you covered. Specialists in HIIT training, the team are experts at not only getting the most calories burnt during your session but will use a training style that means you burn calories throughout the day. Mix up your burpees, mountain climbers and squat jumps with beach runs and resistance training, suitable for every fitness level. Book through the Fit Squad DXB website or daily sessions are available on Classpass.

Various locations throughout Dubai. Tel: (055) 5427231. fitsquaddxb.com

The Platform Studios

One of Dubai’s most popular fitness studios has added a DIFC branch to its Marina favourite, which means there are now two places where you can enjoy one of its HIIT class beastings. The 10,000 sq ft space is the biggest exercise studio concept in the UAE, perfect for the non-stop circuits of high-octane exercises that include burpees, lunges, weights, kettlebells and suspension training. The lighting system is state-of-the-art, and there’s often live DJs to keep you moving in class, too.

Index Towers, DIFC. Tel: (04) 5844708. theplatformstudios.com

Warehouse Gym’s Black Box

Black Box started life at The Springs branch of Warehouse Gym, before expanding to the d3 location. Jump between intervals of cardio and arms sets on the SkiErg machines, sprints on the curved treadmills, bodyweight and ab exercises on the floor and weight training on the fitness benches. Expect strobe lights and nightclub vibes.

Springs Souk, The Springs Dubai. Tel: (04) 5808371. whgym.com

Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory classes kit you out with a monitor that displays your heart rate on a screen in the studio. The workouts are designed so you spend at least 12 minutes or more in the ‘Orange Zone’ with your heart rate between 84 to 91 pre cent of your unique heart rate maximum. You’ll do a mix of treadmill, bike and rowing mixed with suspension training. There’s now a new Mercato Mall location, as well as ladies only classes at the original Time Square studio.

otfdubai.com