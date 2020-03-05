Keep in touch, from a very safe distance…

Right now, like us, you’re probably growing tired of seeing the same four walls, or the people you live with, and miss hanging out with your friends. Luckily, there’s plenty of virtual networking/socialising apps available to use in the UAE.

Here are five of the best:

Netflix Party

Netflix Party is a Google Chrome extension that let’s you watch the same show as your friends and simultaneously chat to them. Once you’ve all installed the extension, open Netflix and pick something to watch. Then just click the extension to start the party and begin inviting your friends to watch and discuss. It’s almost like you’re all watching in the same room, but you’re not spreading any infectious viruses. Win.

netflixparty.com

Houseparty

Sick of playing Monopoly with your dog? You need to download Houseparty, an app where you can video chat and play fun, virtual games with all of your friends. The app has soared in popularity in recent weeks as people begin to self-isolate. All you need to do is download the application to your phone, create an account and then begin connecting with your network of friends. From there you can select from a wide range of popular games, and play with up to seven of your mates.

houseparty.com

Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Blackboard and CloudTalk

In light of more people working from home, the UAE has recently enabled VoIP for the following work-related apps: Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Blackboard and CloudTalk. If you’re working from home, your employer will likely invite you to join one of them so that you’re able to conference call with your colleagues.

zoom.us, teams.microsoft.com, blackboard.com, cloudtalk.io.

Voico

Du users can download the Voico app for app-to-app calling with their loved ones. The app says it works around the world, and can even translate text in the chat function for more than 100 languages.

facebook.com/voicome

WhatsApp

This week, residents have reported success with being able to use WhatsApp audio and video calls. As in the past, this is likely to come and go, however if you are able to access the feature, this is one of the easiest ways to keep in touch with friends and family abroad.

whatsapp.com