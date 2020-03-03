Inflatable unicorns at the ready, this pool brunch promises to pop on your Instagram account…

A brand-new pool brunch is making the most of the brilliant weather we’re enjoying in Dubai of late, as two Media City venues team up to host a relaxed weekly event.

The entire eighth floor of Media One Hotel is being transformed into an alfresco destination, as Coco Lounge and Garden on 8 combine forces for a fresh pool brunch every Friday.

The Big Brunch On 8 kicks off at 1pm this Friday March 6, and is competitively priced at Dhs295 per person including house drinks and pool access.

In keeping with the relaxed vibe of Garden on 8, there’ll be picnic tables, pop-up drinks bars, and a menu of laidback dishes that are ideal for grazing, including grills served hot of the barbecue and vibrant salad stations.

Then, wander next door to Coco Lounge, where platters of freshly rolled sushi await.

Between bites, take advantage of Coco Lounge’s sun loungers and cool pool, where inflatable unicorns and swans make for a prime selfie situ.

For the duration of the pool brunch, a DJ will keep the tunes spinning and the vibe lively, and each week there’ll be a different a game to keep you entertained, such as bingo, blind date or a treasure hunt.

If you’ve still got anything left in your tank by the time The Big Brunch On 8 ends at 4pm, towel off and explore Media One Hotel’s other party-ready venues. Zip up to level nine to buzzy Mr Miyagi’s, or head to sky-high bar Q43 on Level 43 for drinks and jaw-dropping views over the city.

The Big Brunch On 8, Level 8, Media One Hotel, Media City, Fri 1pm to 4pm. Dhs295 house drinks. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com