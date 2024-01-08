The best way to cool off…

These beach clubs, hotels and restaurants have just given you another reason to brunch (like we needed it), by throwing in the use of their pool or beach alongside drinks and dining.

So if you’re looking for a brunch that allows you to take a dip before or after, here are 10 places to enjoy brunch with pool and beach access in Dubai.

Saturday

Address Sky View

The Poolside Brunch Club runs every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4pm, but the ground-floor pool opens from 10am, and we suggest you get down nice and early to bag the best spot and enjoy a little pre-brunch tanning. From 12.30pm the brunch begins and this is your chance to enjoy a host of delicious dishes served by The Restaurant. On the menu, you can expect an array of international treats from California rolls, to Wagyu beef sliders and much more. You can tuck into the selection outdoors under a parasol, or take comfort inside – the choice is yours. While you dine, enjoy the upbeat tunes provided by the resident DJ and sip on free-flowing drinks until 4pm.

Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Saturdays, pool 10am to 4pm, brunch 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs695 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 873 8888. addresshotels.com

Café Nikki

Sun, sand and Saturdays at the seaside go hand in hand with Café Nikki’s weekend brunch. This three-hour experience comes with pool and beach access, entertainment courtesy of a resident DJ, a strong selection of seafood on the sharing-style menu and free-flowing drinks. Children are welcome, and once brunch finishes, you can head to the pool and beach afterwards and enjoy the stunning Pearl Jumeira sunset.

Café Nikki, Nikki Beach, Pearl Jumeirah, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs500 house, Dhs700 premium, Dhs175 kids under 12. Tel: (0)4 376 6000. nikkibeach.com

MiMi’s Pool Club

Epic Sunday Ladies Day Pool Party at MiMi’s Pool Club at FIVE Jumeirah Village is both a ladies’ day and brunch, offering fun vibes, free-flowing drinks and top tunes. From 12pm onwards, there’s four hours of fun to be had including a resident DJ, live drummer, picturesque pool, bottomless beverages, and global street food stations to please every palette. The price for all of the above – including pool access and loungers (subject to availability) is Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs249 for gents. the ladies’ day including all of the above is Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs249 for gents.

Mimi’s Pool Club, FIVE Jumeirah Village, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai. Sundays 12pm to 4pm, Dhs149 ladies, Dhs249 gents. Tel:(0)55 700 0515. @mimispoolclubdubai

Zero Gravity

Zero Gravity’s Saturday Tropical Brunch runs from 1pm to 5pm, priced at Dhs349 for ladies and Dhs399 guys, inclusive of unlimited food and house beverages. On Sundays, Supernatural Brunch runs from 12pm to 5pm (with pool access from 10am), priced at Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 for gents, also with unlimited food and house beverages. Bag a spot on the beach, by the pool or in the lively garden area and enjoy a fun-filled day on the beach.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, 1pm to 5pm, Saturdays 1pm to 5pm, Dhs349 ladies and Dhs399 gents, Sunday 12pm to 5pm Dhs299 ladies and Dhs349 gents. Tel: (04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Sunday

Bla Bla

Sunday brunch at Bla Bla takes place poolside, with a three-hour package coming complete with pool and beach access, three hours of food and drinks and live entertainment. It’s one of the liveliest beach clubs in the city, so prepare to party at this early afternoon soiree.

Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, 12pm to 3pm, Sundays, Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house. Tel: (0)58 606 3535, blabladubai.ae

Cove Beach

Rendezvous Sundays takes over Cove Beach to round-out your weekend in style every Sunday. Brought to you by Luv Events, this Sunday pool party runs from 1pm to 8pm, with an unlimited package from 1pm to 5pm, inclusive of unlimited wine, beer and spirits. Tickets start from Dhs199 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents, and for a sunbed as well, you’ll just need to pay an extra Dhs100.

Rendezvous at Cove Beach, Cove Beach Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island Dubai, Sundays from 1pm to 5pm, Dhs199 ladies, Dhs299 gents. Tel: (0)52 699 9957. @rendezvousonsunday

Koko Bay

Bali-inspired Koko Bay’s Sunday Koko Loco brunch promises a four-hour package of unlimited drinks, a tasty menu of flavours from the Far East, and a sun bed or private cabana to soak up the sun at. On the menu, hot and cold appetisers include freshly shucked oysters, Norwegian salmon tartare and hoisin pulled duck lettuce cups; a variety of main course options such as the Mediterranean sea bream fillet and Indonesian nasi goreng; along with desserts like a Kokonut lemongrass basque cheesecake. Although there’s no pool, you can enjoy a dip in the sea and chill on the beach.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, 12pm to 4pm, Sundays, Dhs300 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 572 3444. kokobay.co

La Piscina

At Palazzo Versace Dubai’s palm tree-lined swimming pool, the Sun Splash Brunch is a lively soiree to round out the weekend with, running from 1pm to 4pm. The three-hour package invites you to keep cool by the pool while you tuck into a buffet of international eats and sip on free-flowing drinks. There’s a live DJ and entertainment from dancers to keep the vibes on point all afternoon.

La Piscina, Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, 1pm to 4pm, Sunday, Dhs300. Tel: (0)4 556 8805. palazzoversace.ae

Surf Club

Surf Club invites guests to soak up the sun at its beach brunch every Sunday, with the ‘toes in the sand’ experience running from 1pm to 5pm offering guests a delicious menu, breathtaking views and atmospheric vibes, thanks to a weekly roster of international DJs. Guests can enjoy dishes such as a mixed sushi platter, tomato carpaccio and a truffle flatbread to share, followed by a choice of main from dishes such as grilled fish, beef tenderloin, and corn fed chicken and finally, sharing desserts are served, with options like sticky toffee pudding and pineapple carpaccio.

Surf Club, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Sundays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 589 5444. @surfclubdubai

White Beach

Bare and chic is the name of the new Sunday beach brunch at White Beach. There’s two options – one for restaurant dining and one that includes a sunbed with pool and beach access. For both, you can expect to dine on a sharing-style menu of Mediterranean flavours that prove the most popular on the restaurant’s a la carte menu, and sip on three hours of free-flowing drinks from 1pm to 4pm. But if you sit in the restaurant, you’ll pay Dhs365 with soft drinks, 495 with house drinks and Dhs595 with Champagne (with no pool and beach access). For the beach brunch package, it’s Dhs645 with house drinks.

White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 4pm, Sunday, Dhs645. Tel: (0)4 426 0700. @whitebeach