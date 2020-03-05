We’ve come a long way, but we can accomplish so much more…

Ladies, as you are well aware, it’s International Women’s Day on Sunday March 8. It’s a day dedicated to honoring the achievements of women throughout history who have fought for the rights and privileges we currently have.

The international theme for this year’s International Women’s Day 2020 is #EachforEqual, so as tempting as it may be to hit the bar and flaunt that free cocktail or two, consider doing something that’s good for your soul from our list below.

Here are five feel-good ways to celebrate International Women’s Day this year.

1. Attend an empowering all-women talk series

Wholesome restaurant Flow in Jumeirah Emirates Towers has dedicated its popular Flow Talks Series to International Women’s Day this month. Flow has named the free series ‘Meet the Equalisers’, with talks focusing on female triumphs, and highlighting how gender should never be a hindrance to success.

The panel includes Sam Kaufman Saliba (above), a visual Creative Art Director and founder of Art Painting Lab; Elena Kinane, owner of Greenheart Organic Farms; Caroline Labouchere, who at 55 years of age is a model and ambassador for women of her generation; and Anna Roberts, a communications educator, award-winning radio show host, TV presenter and speaker.

Flow, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Ground floor, Dubai, 12pm to 2pm on Sun March 8, free, Tel: (04) 319 8767 flowdubai.com

2. Attend a specially curated event at Hutong

Famous Chinese restaurant Hutong that just opened up in Dubai’s DIFC and is marking International Women’s Day on its terrace from 12pm to 3pm on March 8. The event will bring together leading brands in fashion, wellbeing and sustainability, while supporting and uniting female entrepreneurs and local designers. Brands will include Mirela, Jumeirah Road, Anastasia Vitkina Design, Blomma, Maison Dentaire and more. And yes, you will be served delicious canapes and beverages, too. Reservations are required, email eve.gedraityte@aqua-dubai.com to confirm your spot.

Hutong, Dubai International Financial Centre, Gate Building 6, Ground floor, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm Sun March 8. Tel: (04) 220 0868 hutong-dubai.com

3. Check out an all-women art exhibition

An all-female art exhibition is taking place at Central Park Towers in DIFC titled “Women in Art” in the run up to International Women’s Day. Now in its second edition, the art exhibition will showcase 100 artists living in the UAE. The exhibition is backed by renowned Emirati artist Dr Najat Makki, a member of the Dubai Cultural Council and one of the pioneers of the Emirati contemporary art scene. The exhibition runs until Thursday April 16. You can find it at The Cube in DIFC.

Women in Art, Central Park Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, 8am to 10pm, Wed March 4 to Thur April 16, free, Tel: (800) 27275 facebook.com

4. Attend a panel talk at Studio One Hotel

‘Reel women’ share their life script in an exclusive discussion on March 8 at Studio One Hotel. Nahla Al Fahad (director and executive producer), Filippa Guarna (TV and communications director), Khulud Abo Homos (founder and CEO of Art Format Lab), Jax Dyer-Donaldson (executive producer of Filmworks) and Ayah Ballout (cinematographer and filmmaker) are on the panel. The event takes place in The Screening Room at the hotel, where you can also enjoy a short movie screening too. If you want to stay on, there’s ladies’ night at Larte, where ladies can enjoy two free drinks and 20 per cent off food. The spaces are limited and its first come, first serve.

Reel Women, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, 5.30pm onwards, free, Tel: (04) 581 6800 studioonehotel.com

5. Attend a life-altering session with Soul Space

This event doesn’t take place on International Ladies Day, but it’s definitely one for the diaries. Have you ever said ‘yes’ to doing something when you didn’t want to? It’s sadly something we have been conditioned to do in a bid to constantly please others and put our own needs last. Well, thanks to Soul Space, you will join other ladies on the beach with teachers Koman and Sarah who will guide you through meditation, reiki and positive psychology exercises designed to help you tune into the Power of ‘No’. The 90-minute session takes place on Monday March 16, and costs just Dhs100. There are limited spaces, so reserve your spot as soon as possible.

Women’s Circle on the Beach – The Power Of No, Jumeira Beach, Dubai, Mon March 16 10am to 11.30am, Dhs100. Tel: (050) 924 5598 soulspace.ae

