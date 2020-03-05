Eco-minded Soulgreen Dubai combines style and substance…

It takes a lot to stand out from the restaurant pack in Dubai, but newcomer Soulgreen Dubai has managed to do just that, with an ethos that’s all about giving back.

The eco-friendly restaurant in Vida Creek Harbour hotel comes from the trendsetting team behind Soulgreen Italia, Milan’s hottest plant-based eatery.

In a city where ‘more is more’ is so often the default position, Soulgreen Dubai makes a refreshing change. Here, the menu is 80 per cent plant-based and 20 per cent seafood, with a focus on seasonal ingredients from small-scale producers.

The 100-strong menu is also gluten- and dairy-free, loaded with colourful bowls packed with superfoods, vegan burgers served with crisps and dip, and luscious plant-based desserts, such as the mango cheesecake made with cashew cream.

Soulgreen’s kitchen team also aims to set a benchmark for sustainability in Dubai, with a goal to be zero-waste and plastic-free.

To match the feel-good food, this licensed venue also offers a range of wines, beers, tea-infused gins, and signature cocktails with a refreshingly low ABV.

In keeping with owner Stefano Percassi belief that “water is life, water is free,” Soulgreen serves free filtered still and sparkling water, reducing the environmental impact of importing those heavy glass bottles.

Through its Mission Bambini charity programme, Soulgreen also supports children in developing countries, by providing access to clean water and food.

In true Italian fashion, there’s serious style to match all that substance.

Inside Soulgreen Dubai, the dining room is filled with lush plants, hanging lanterns, polished concrete, honey-toned timber floors and pops of peacock green.

For now, however, the place to be is out on the terrace, where you can watch the sunset over flocks of birds in the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, and the Downtown Dubai skyline beyond.

Soulgreen Dubai, Vida Creek Harbour, Dubai Creek Harbour, daily 5pm to 1am. Tel: 050 7476678. soulgreendubai.com