The 1920’s themed dinner reveals clues with each dish…

Ever thought of yourself as a skilled detective? Are you that person that always solves the mystery in movies before the twist a the end is revealed? Do your friends call you Sherlock?

Now is your chance to prove it as this weekend Paramount Hotel is hosting two murder mystery dinners. On Thursday March 12 and Friday March 13, Flashback, the hidden bar located behind a secret door inside the hotel, will host a who done it? style dinner.

Starting at 7pm, guests are invited to don their best 1920’s outfit and use their inquisitive skills to uncover the mystery. Each order will deliver a brand new clue, and you’ll work to decipher the mystery as the night unfolds. In total you’ll enjoy three dishes and two drinks, so put you’ll need to put your thinking caps on to solve it.

The story centres around an execution, dating back to 100 years ago in New York City harbour. The police have never been able to work out who the murderer was, and need your help to uncover the criminal.

Flashback is the secret bar found hidden behind a wall in the lobby of Paramount Hotel, so you might need to ask the staff to help you find it. The theme is full 1920’s prohibition era, complete with furry barstools and retro gramophone.

On Friday night, guests will also be entertained with jazz and blues music, headlined by talented singer Claudia Patrice. The event is part of the final weekend of Dubai Food Festival, and costs Dhs150 per person, including a three-course meal and two drinks.

Flashback, Paramount Hotel, Business Bay, Thur Mar 12 & Fri Mar 13, 7pm onwards, Dhs150. (04) 246 6666. paramounthotelsdubai.com

Images: Provided