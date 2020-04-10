Brighter days are just around the corner…

It’s hard to believe it’s just four weeks since Dubai restaurants had to close their doors to dine-in trade. Now, as the Covid-19 restrictions begin to ease in Dubai, restaurateurs are slowly starting to welcome diners, albeit with a raft of safety precautions in place.

As Dubai restaurants begin to reopen their doors, here are 10 places we can’t wait to revisit…

THE FRESH FACES

Roka

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROKA Dubai (@rokadubaiofficial) on Apr 26, 2020 at 8:11am PDT

Just before Dubai restaurants had to close their doors, we were treated to a menu preview at Roka. The mod-Japanese menu from Zuma’s little sister blew us away (bone marrow brioche, we’re looking at you), and we can’t wait to return to this Downtown delight now that it has officially opened.

Opening: Now. Ready, set, book!

Roka, The Opus by Omniyat, Level 1, Business Bay, daily 5pm to 9pm. Tel: (04) 4397171. rokarestaurant.com/restaurant/roka-dubai

White Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by White Beach (@whitebeach) on Feb 2, 2020 at 12:30am PST

Atlantis, The Palm will be reopening White Restaurant for iftar from Thursday, with a choice of three Middle Eastern menus available. The pool and beach will remain closed until those restrictions are lifted, but we can’t wait to take the plunge once they do.

Opening: Thursday, April 30 for iftar

White Restaurant, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, iftar daily 6pm to 9pm. Tel: (04) 426 2000. @whitebeach

Nammos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nammos Dubai (@nammos.dubai) on Apr 18, 2020 at 12:01am PDT

This glamorous Mykonos hotspot opened in late December, bringing its signature Aegean flair to the shores of the Four Seasons. As per the Dubai Economic Department’s rules and regulations, when Nammos reopens for service on Friday, there’ll be limited seating available. Be sure to book ahead.

Opening: Friday, May 1

Nammos Dubai, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, daily 12pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 3401002. nammosworld.com

Reif Kushiyaki

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reif Othman (@refaiekee) on Apr 6, 2020 at 11:24pm PDT

Just before Covid-19 reared its ugly head, Reif Othman was about to open a second branch of his beloved Reif Kushiyaki, in the brand-spanking Nakheel Mall. When it does open, we’ll be first in line for a beef katsu sando.

Opening: Sunday, May 3 for dine-in (delivery currently available midday to 10pm)

Reif Kushiyaki, Dar Wasl Mall and Nakheel Mall, dine in from iftar to 10pm, delivery midday to 10pm. Tel: (04) 2555142. reifkushiyaki.com

THE OLD FAITHFULS

Cove Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by two.0 by Cove Beach (@two.0covebeach) on Apr 25, 2020 at 2:00am PDT

The pool and beach remain closed for now, but you can dine at Two.O Cove Beach’s ultra-glam poolside restaurant. With seating capped at 30 per cent, you’ll need to book ahead to secure a table or a VIP cabana.

Opening: Now

Two.0 Cove Beach, Caesars Bluewaters Dubai, daily midday to 8pm. Email: info@covebeach.com. covebeach.com

Drift

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D R I F T Beach Dubai (@driftbeachdubai) on Apr 25, 2020 at 6:46am PDT

Drift Restaurant was one of the first to reopen in Dubai, throwing open the doors to its beachy-chic eatery on Sunday. In keeping with health and safety guidelines, the pool and beach are still closed, but the water view and sea breeze at your table is sure to revive you.

Opening: Now

Drift Restaurant, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, daily midday to 10pm. Tel: (04) 3152200. driftbeachdubai.com

21 Grams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 21grams | URBAN BALKAN BISTRO (@21grams.dubai) on Apr 24, 2020 at 10:34am PDT

We could all do with a little comfort right now. And for us, that comes in the form of flaky Balkan pastries, bakes and braises from the What’s On Indie Restaurant of the Year. While 21 Grams remains closed to diners for now, you can order takeaway and delivery, including a multi-course iftar menu.

Opening: For now, it’s takeaway or delivery only

Park Regis Boutique Jumeirah Hotel, Umm Suqeim Park, Dubai, daily 7am to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 3490744. 21grams.me

Bistro des Arts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bistro Des Arts Dubai (@bistrodesarts) on Apr 26, 2020 at 9:54pm PDT

Our travel plans may have been seriously curtailed, but at least we can live out our Parisian fantasies at this chic bistro. The Dubai Marina favourite is set to reopen in the coming days.

Opening: Any day now. Stay tuned!

Bistro des Arts, Dubai Marina Promenade, near Dubai Marina Mall. Tel: (04) 5511576. bistrodesarts.ae

Pastels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pastels Salon (@pastelssalon) on Apr 12, 2020 at 1:48am PDT

Hands up if you succumbed to a DIY haircut during lockdown (*guilty as charged). When restrictions eased this week, one of the first bookings we made wasn’t for a restaurant table, but rather a salon chair. Here’s hoping the team at Pastels can fix the hack job we did on our hair.

Opening: Now, with advance bookings only and a strict checklist of precautionary measures

Pastels Salons, Jumeirah, Mercato Mall and Ritz-Carlton JBR, daily midday to 10pm. pastels-salon.com

Dubai International Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Airports (@dubaiairports) on Apr 25, 2020 at 5:43am PDT

We never thought we’d miss dashing through the terminals of Dubai International Airport quite this much, but now we’re itching to whip out our passports (and welcome some loved ones back to the UAE).

Opening: Emirates is operating repatriation flights, and hopes to resume passenger services in July.