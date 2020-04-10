10 places we can't wait to revisit in Dubai
Brighter days are just around the corner…
It’s hard to believe it’s just four weeks since Dubai restaurants had to close their doors to dine-in trade. Now, as the Covid-19 restrictions begin to ease in Dubai, restaurateurs are slowly starting to welcome diners, albeit with a raft of safety precautions in place.
As Dubai restaurants begin to reopen their doors, here are 10 places we can’t wait to revisit…
THE FRESH FACES
Roka
Just before Dubai restaurants had to close their doors, we were treated to a menu preview at Roka. The mod-Japanese menu from Zuma’s little sister blew us away (bone marrow brioche, we’re looking at you), and we can’t wait to return to this Downtown delight now that it has officially opened.
Opening: Now. Ready, set, book!
Roka, The Opus by Omniyat, Level 1, Business Bay, daily 5pm to 9pm. Tel: (04) 4397171. rokarestaurant.com/restaurant/roka-dubai
White Beach
Atlantis, The Palm will be reopening White Restaurant for iftar from Thursday, with a choice of three Middle Eastern menus available. The pool and beach will remain closed until those restrictions are lifted, but we can’t wait to take the plunge once they do.
Opening: Thursday, April 30 for iftar
White Restaurant, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, iftar daily 6pm to 9pm. Tel: (04) 426 2000. @whitebeach
Nammos
This glamorous Mykonos hotspot opened in late December, bringing its signature Aegean flair to the shores of the Four Seasons. As per the Dubai Economic Department’s rules and regulations, when Nammos reopens for service on Friday, there’ll be limited seating available. Be sure to book ahead.
Opening: Friday, May 1
Nammos Dubai, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, daily 12pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 3401002. nammosworld.com
Reif Kushiyaki
Just before Covid-19 reared its ugly head, Reif Othman was about to open a second branch of his beloved Reif Kushiyaki, in the brand-spanking Nakheel Mall. When it does open, we’ll be first in line for a beef katsu sando.
Opening: Sunday, May 3 for dine-in (delivery currently available midday to 10pm)
Reif Kushiyaki, Dar Wasl Mall and Nakheel Mall, dine in from iftar to 10pm, delivery midday to 10pm. Tel: (04) 2555142. reifkushiyaki.com
THE OLD FAITHFULS
Cove Beach
The pool and beach remain closed for now, but you can dine at Two.O Cove Beach’s ultra-glam poolside restaurant. With seating capped at 30 per cent, you’ll need to book ahead to secure a table or a VIP cabana.
Opening: Now
Two.0 Cove Beach, Caesars Bluewaters Dubai, daily midday to 8pm. Email: info@covebeach.com. covebeach.com
Drift
Drift Restaurant was one of the first to reopen in Dubai, throwing open the doors to its beachy-chic eatery on Sunday. In keeping with health and safety guidelines, the pool and beach are still closed, but the water view and sea breeze at your table is sure to revive you.
Opening: Now
Drift Restaurant, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, daily midday to 10pm. Tel: (04) 3152200. driftbeachdubai.com
21 Grams
We could all do with a little comfort right now. And for us, that comes in the form of flaky Balkan pastries, bakes and braises from the What’s On Indie Restaurant of the Year. While 21 Grams remains closed to diners for now, you can order takeaway and delivery, including a multi-course iftar menu.
Opening: For now, it’s takeaway or delivery only
Park Regis Boutique Jumeirah Hotel, Umm Suqeim Park, Dubai, daily 7am to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 3490744. 21grams.me
Bistro des Arts
Our travel plans may have been seriously curtailed, but at least we can live out our Parisian fantasies at this chic bistro. The Dubai Marina favourite is set to reopen in the coming days.
Opening: Any day now. Stay tuned!
Bistro des Arts, Dubai Marina Promenade, near Dubai Marina Mall. Tel: (04) 5511576. bistrodesarts.ae
Pastels
Hands up if you succumbed to a DIY haircut during lockdown (*guilty as charged). When restrictions eased this week, one of the first bookings we made wasn’t for a restaurant table, but rather a salon chair. Here’s hoping the team at Pastels can fix the hack job we did on our hair.
Opening: Now, with advance bookings only and a strict checklist of precautionary measures
Pastels Salons, Jumeirah, Mercato Mall and Ritz-Carlton JBR, daily midday to 10pm. pastels-salon.com
