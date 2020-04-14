Stay away from the scissors, people…

The Covid-19 lockdown can be seen as an opportunity for growth, as we all slow down and take stock of what really matters.

But there’s another form of growth that we’re becoming increasingly worried about: regrowth, that is.

Now that we’re a few weeks in, we’re all – quite literally – starting to show our natural colours (or startling lack thereof). So, what to do when you can’t visit your favourite salon? We asked Karl Warner, a stylist at Pastels Salon in Dubai, to share some expert tips for at-home haircare.

I’m desperate for a trim – what should I do?

Absolutely never cut your hair at home yourself. If you do cut your hair at home, it will, inevitably, go wrong as you are not a trained professional and you could end up paying more in the long run to have it fixed. I really believe that given there is zero social scene at the moment, you can wait to have it cut and during this time you could try out new styles.

Check on Pinterest or Instagram for inspiration on styles you could wear when your hair is a slightly longer length, or watch YouTube tutorials to learn new ways of styling your hair. You can learn to create on-point braided looks or boho waves by braiding on placing damp hair in buns. By trying other styles that work with your longer hair, hopefully you won’t feel the desperate need for a trim!

How can I avoid split ends?

Be gentle when you wash, brush, detangle, style, and touch your hair. Avoid heated hair tools as these can cause more damage. And nourish and strengthen your hair with deep conditioning treatments every one to two weeks. I love Kerastase MasquIntense.

My roots are starting to show – how can I cover them?

Invest in the root touch-up spray that is best suited to your hair colour. These brilliant sprays can be bought and delivered to you in the same day from the Pastels’ bgX online store. If you aren’t sure which colour would suit you best, DM the Pastels Instagram with an image of your hair and ask us what colour we would recommend.

