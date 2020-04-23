The Emirates repatriation flights will depart from Dubai to eight cities…

If you are currently in Dubai and hoping to get back to your home country, then you’ll want to read about the latest update from Emirates.

The Dubai-based airline has just announced its list of repatriation flights from Dubai for this coming week, with outbound flights to eight destinations in Europe, Africa and Asia.

According to a press release from Emirates today, the airline will operate flights from Dubai to Frankfurt, Jakarta, Johannesburg, Lagos, London Heathrow, Madrid, Manila and Tunis.

The limited passenger services will operate out of Dubai Terminal 3 on the following days next week: Frankfurt, April 25, 27 and 29; Jakarta, April 26; Johannesburg, April 25; Lagos, April 26; London Heathrow, April 23, 24, 26, 28 and 30; Madrid, April 29; Manila, April 24, 28 and 30; Tunis, April 30.

The release notes that “Those who wish to travel to Johannesburg, Lagos, and Tunis must contact the respective embassy or consulate for these countries in the UAE.”

Passengers wishing to travel to Frankfurt, Jakarta, London, Madrid or Manila can book directly on emirates.com, selecting the one-way option, or via a travel agent.

As with all of Emirates repatriation flights, only citizens of the destination countries, and those who meet the countries’ entry requirements, will be allowed to board.

For health and safety reasons, passengers have to wear a face mask while at the airport and for the duration of the flight. Social distancing must be followed, and some in-flight services have been modified to reduce contact and the risk of infection.

At this stage, Emirates is only offering outbound flights from Dubai. The airline’s regular commercial flights are set to remain grounded until July 2020, as the world recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

If you would like to book one of the Emirates repatriation flights out of Dubai, be sure to check with authorities in your home country to ensure you meet the requirements.