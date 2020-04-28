The Dubai destinations are now ready to welcome back visitors…

If you’ve missed visiting your favourite Meraas destination, we have some good news as they are now ready to welcome visitors again.

After a stringent disinfection process and enhanced safety measures put in place, the food and beverage outlets and retail stores in the much-loved destinations will now be open between 12pm and 10pm each day.

Meraas created a video for their social media pages to showcase the new processes put in place. A list of safety instructions has also been set out on the Meraas website.

These include maintaining a physical distance of two metres at all times, wearing a face masks and gloves and undergoing a temperature check. Children between the ages of three and 12, and those over the age of 60 are not permitted to visit Meraas destinations for now.

Shops have been enlisted with a red tag, which they are required to hang on the door once the maximum capacity has been reached. This informs all customers that they should wait outside or come back later for safety reasons.

All entertainment and attractions will remain closed at the moment, as will the car valeting services. The store changing rooms, as well as prayer rooms are also closed. Visitors are permitted to stay at each destination for a maximum of three hours.

The Meraas destinations included in the reopening programme are: The Walk and The Beach at JBR, Bluewaters, Box Park, Kite Beach, Al Seef, City Walk, La Mer and Last Exit.

meraas.com