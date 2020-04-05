The flights will cater to foreign citizens wishing to leave the UAE…

Starting today, Etihad is offering a limited number of flights to Seoul, Singapore, Manila and Jakarta. The flights will help repatritate people who have been stranded in the UAE since airports closed on March 24, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Starting 5 April, Etihad will resume passenger flights from Abu Dhabi to select destinations. This will be done in coordination with local authorities to help those who were unable to return home from the UAE. Visit https://t.co/MQSXwrHcj6 for full details. pic.twitter.com/iYoCFcDakM — Etihad Airways (@etihad) April 3, 2020

The following flights are currently available to book with Etihad, departing Abu Dhabi International Airport:

Seoul: April 5, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17 and 19

Singapore: April 7, 11, 14, 18 and 21

Manila: April 8, 10, 11, 15, 17 and 18

Jakarta: April 9 and 16

If you want to book a seat on one of Etihad’s repatriation flights, visit etihad.com, use the Etihad mobile app, or call the Etihad Contact Centre on +971 600 555 666.

Etihad is working closely with the UAE government to continue these repatriation flights, and plans to increase the number of flights and destinations, subject to approval from other foreign governments.

Melbourne and Amsterdam are also slated to be added to Etihad’s list of destinations.

Emirates Airline will also commence repatriation flights this week, with a limited number of services departing Dubai to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich and Brussels.

While the flights are currently only offering outbound services from Dubai, Emirates has announced that it will use the return legs to bring UAE nationals back to Dubai for free.

With the start of limited passenger services from Dubai next week, Emirates will bring UAE nationals home for free on all flights. UAE nationals currently stranded overseas can contact their closest UAE embassy for assistance. Emirates stands with the UAE. pic.twitter.com/EDz9EyfUhV — Emirates Airline (@emirates) April 3, 2020

For all repatriation services from Abu Dhabi and Dubai, there are strict entry restrictions in place, and travellers are advised to check with their local authorities prior to booking.