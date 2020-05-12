The restaurant is popular in Abu Dhabi already…

You probably thought it would be a while yet before you heard about brand new restaurants opening in Dubai, but we have some good news for you.

Famed Japanese eatery 99 Sushi Bar is set to open its doors in Dubai this summer. Whilst the cuisine is Japanese, the haute restaurant originally made a name for itself in Spain.

3 of 12

Closer to home, 99 Sushi opened a restaurant in Abu Dhabi back in 2017, and it’s been hugely popular with residents and visitors to the UAE capital ever since. Expect fine-dining Japanese cuisine from sushi to nigiri.

It’s full steam ahead for the new Dubai branch, which is set to open at the Address Downtown hotel on July 2, 2020. Whilst the restaurant is still under construction, What’s On has access to exclusive renders of what it will look like.

For the interiors, think plush velvets and striking walls in hues of red and black, set off by ornate gold fixtures. Seating will range between clusters of tables, or dining robata-style, watching the chefs at work.

Expect some of 99 Sushi’s signature dishes, such as Gunkan Sushi (Uni Toro, Caviar), Spicy Tuna Tartar, Foie Gras Nigiri and the famous crispy tiger prawn tempura dipped in spicy sauce.

The restaurant will be made up of a sophisticated restaurant, lounge and six private areas. Additionally, a spacious outdoor terrace will boast the kind of incredible views overlooking the Burj Khalifa that you might expect from the Address Downtown.

Dubai’s 99 Sushi Bar’s restaurant is expected to be open daily from midday to midnight, whilst the outdoor lounge will stay open until 2am for those late-night tipples. Timings are subject to change.

We think this might just be your next Downtown hangout, when things finally return to normal…

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, opening soon. 99sushibar.com

Images: Provided