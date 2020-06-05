5 awesome things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend

We’re coming at you with five golden opportunities to grab this weekend…

Wednesday, June 3

1. Watch inspirational speaker Nick Vujicic talk about opportunity in a crisis

The next guest in DCT’s #StayCurious live talk series is Nick Vujicic, an Australian motivational speaker born without arms and legs. His empowering, completely free-to-see live address is entitled ‘The Perspective That Opportunities Come from Crisis’ and it sounds exactly like the kind of positivity we all need right now.

Catch Nick at the @AbuDhabiEvents Instagram page, Wednesday June 3, at 9pm to 10pm (UAE time).

Thursday, June 4

2. Get lost in international flavours at the recently reopened Le Vendôme

Le Vendôme is reopening its doors for dine-in bookings. This lavishly-styled fine dining restaurant is located on the fourth floor of the Emirates Palace hotel and features an expansive outdoor terrace that overlooks the resort’s private beach. Make like Latin rap star Pitbull, and experience ‘the Worldwide’ with the eaterie’s international menu.

Le Vendôme, Emirates Palace, Corniche Rd W – Al Ras Al Akhdar, 8am to 8pm daily. Tel: (02) 690 7999.

Friday, June 5

3. Tune into the sporting event of the summer

With live sporting events thin on the ground during the pandemic, an unlikely star has emerged as a contender for the spectator event of 2020. Competitive marble racing. Stay with us. Jelle’s Marble Runs offers some of the most intensely watchable sporting action on the face of the planet right now, and because all of the competitors are little glass balls, there are practically zero social distancing issues to consider. The next live event is a ‘last marble standing’ competition and it’s set for broadcast on the organiser’s YouTube channel this Friday. Until then, you can catch up on all the thrilling action you’ve missed so far this season.

Check the community page on the Jelle’s Marble Run YouTube channel for final confirmation on timing youtube.com

4. Explore the galaxy within through Louvre Abu Dhabi audiovisual tour

@lovureabudhabi launched an immersive audio tour ”We are not alone” that invites the audience to experience the unique architecture narrative, in coordination with #Soundwalk_Collective an experimental group of international artists. ⁣

⁣

For more visit https://t.co/dJf9Afovbt

The latest Louvre Abu Dhabi audiovisual tour is called ‘We Are Not Alone‘, narrated by Hollywood big shot, Willem Dafoe. It invites culture fans to go on an intergalactic journey of exploration set against the stunning backdrop of Louvre Abu Dhabi. The virtual exhibit poses questions about the nature of humanity, reality and destiny, told from the perspective of a futuristic post-human civilisation. And if that all sounds a bit ‘out there’ and meta, trust us, it absolutely is, but gloriously so.

Find the tour here, louvreabudhabi.ae

Saturday, June 6

5. Check out the sparkling new additions to The Galleria Mall

The Galleria has emerged from its pandemic hibernation with some brand new… erm… brands to show off. Books Kinokuniya is laid out on two floors, and is crammed to the rafters with literary gems in both English and Arabic. American Rag Cie represents a revolution in fashion retailing, with over 200 bang-on-trend brands and Artificially intelligent mirrors capable of instant product selection. And, we hope, zero size recommendations. Both are Abu Dhabi firsts.

The Galleria is located on Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, 10am to 7pm daily. Tel: (02) 493 7400, thegalleria.ae

