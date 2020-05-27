The intrepid adventurer will talk about surviving uncertain times…

British adventurer, and star of the TV show Man vs Wild, Bear Grylls OBE, will be joining a series of live talks organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) on Instagram.

The DCT’s #StayCurious series is a roster of moderated live talks that also features inspirational speakers Nick Vujicic and Robert Kiyosaki, hosted by Emirati author and entrepreneur Omar Al Busaidy.

They’re aimed at spreading a ray of positivity in this challenging era.

Grylls’ session is entitled ‘Surviving Uncertain Times with an Extraordinary Attitude’ and will hopefully focus on the theoretical insight gained from his experiences in the wild, rather than direct application of some of his more ‘eww’ endeavors.

Because, real talk, none of us are particularly keen on the idea of eating raw snake.

You can catch Bear spitting big truth tonight, Wednesday May 27, at 9pm to 10pm (UAE time) on the @AbuDhabiEvents Instagram page.

Nick Vujicic, an Australian motivational speaker born without arms and legs, has addressed UAE audiences before.

He shared wisdom, insight, and anecdotes with the captivated crowd at Tony Robinson’s ‘Achieving the Unimaginable’ event, that took place last year at the Coca-Cola Arena.

His talk will cover ‘The Perspective That Opportunities Come from Crisis’ and is booked for broadcast Wednesday June 3, at 9pm to 10pm (UAE time).

You might know Robert Kiyosaki from his global series of self-help seminars and books, such as Rich Dad Poor Dad.

Kiyosaki’s discussion comes under the headline ‘Why Real Entrepreneurs Will Get Richer No Matter What Happens in the World Economy,’ providing some much-needed optimism and pro-tips for the more commercially-minded residents of the UAE.

You can watch it, as with the other sessions, both live and free. It takes place on Saturday May 20, between 9pm and 10pm (UAE time) on the @AbuDhabiEvents Instagram page.

So if you want some uplifting, inspirational voices to join the chorus of gloom out there – tune in and soak it up.

Images: Instagram