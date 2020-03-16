Hanami offers panoramic skyline views and sharing-style Japanese cuisine from the 15th floor…

Andaz Dubai The Palm recently opened its doors on Palm Jumeirah, with a neighbourhood eatery and speakeasy bar, and now it has a new Japanese restaurant to speak of. Hanami takes its inspiration from Japanese spring time, when the cherry blossoms begin to bloom.

The restaurant is adorned with small modern nods to the cherry blossom, from tree trunks printed onto the floor, to a glass jar light installation. There’s also two outdoor terraces with incredible skyline views, one which looks onto Dubai Marina and the sunset, while the other overlooks the Palm and Burj Al Arab.

On the menu, you’ll find an extensive list of Japanese street food, which has been designed with sharing in mind. The beautifully presented sushi platter offers a variety of nigiri and sashimi, to be enjoyed from the iridescent rainbow chopsticks.

There’s a modern street-style design to the restaurant, with graffiti style murals of Japanese cultural elements on the walls. Minimalistic furniture is used throughout, with pops of colour provided by soft furnishings. Outside the seating is bright and inviting, providing the ideal spot to watch the world go by from the 15th floor terrace.

Guests intrigued by the happenings of the kitchen can get a prime view from the robata kitchen and sushi counter. Pull up a chair at the Iron Chef’s Table, which seats six to eight diners, who will be treated to a seasonal and theatrical menu, by an expert chef.

Hanami, 15th floor, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Saturday to Wednesday 7pm to 11pm, Thursday & Friday 7pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 581 1234. facebook.com/hanamidxb

Images: Mustafa Abidi