In a world where digital shopping was pretty much becoming the norm anyway, touch-less grocery shopping has been slowly working its way on to most peoples radars. There’s good news if you shop at Spinneys, as the grocery store has just launched an online service.

The popular UAE supermarket has recognised that more and more people are looking to shop from home, so it has created a way for customers to do just that. At present, delivery will only be available for those living in Dubai.

To order, simply create an account online at Spinneys.com where you can browse from 1000’s of products. The minimum spend is Dhs100. If your order comes to more than Dhs350, you’ll get free home delivery, however if it’s less, you’ll pay a flat rate of Dhs15 for delivery.

Sunil Kumar, CEO at Spinneys commented: “Demand for home grocery deliveries has never been higher. Launched amidst the economic challenges caused by COVID-19, our new service will offer our customers an efficient, convenient and safe way to shop for their groceries.

Kumar added, “Stepping into the world of e-commerce strengthens our ability to further support our communities and continue to provide our customers with the best possible products in the best possible way”.

The supermarket stocks a huge range of goods, from food to homeware supplies and toiletries. Many British expats favour it as it also stocks a number of British products that you can’t necessarily find in other UAE supermarkets.

If you do still like to go to the supermarket to do your shopping physically, social distancing rules must be adhered to at all times. This includes wearing a face mask, which is mandatory by law, as well as keeping a 2 metre distance from other people in the supermarket.

Images: Provided