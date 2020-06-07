The first digital Drive-Thru experience is now open in Dubai Festival City
Sponsored: At ACE Dubai Festival City, you won’t even have to step out of your car…
Want to spruce up your house but still nervous about venturing out to the stores to shop? Enter ACE who has a cool new concept that will help get your plans for improvement off to the right start.
Your local home improvement store has just rolled out a purpose-built digital Drive-Thru at ACE Dubai Festival City. Not only is it a first for the UAE, but a first for ACE across the world over.
The experience allows customers to shop online from a curated list of over 15,000 products available for Drive-Thru pick up from the next day onwards for free. After the recent success of its online crowd management solution, ACE has quickly innovated and adapted to the new mindset and buying behaviour of customers that demand safe and convenient shopping.
The Drive Thru parking includes six car bays, with a dedicated space for people of determination. The design is RTA approved and developed keeping the safety of customers in mind; including height restrictions for cars, kid-free zones and safe areas marked for customers to step out of the car.
Here’s how it works
Shop online at ACE website to your heart’s content where you can pick from products ranging from outdoor, homeware, paints, electronics and much more.
Once done choose “Drive Thru” as a delivery option during checkout and proceed to payment.
You will receive a confirmation email with a link where you will need to book in a collection time of your items at the Drive-Thru. The good news? You don’t have to wait long as collection can be done the very next day and this service comes at no extra charge.
You will then receive a confirmation SMS and an additional SMS to remind you of your pick up time before your pick-up time slot. Don’t delete these! You’ll need it for the pick-up process.
The very next day, drive to ACE Dubai Festival City at your selected time, park and click on the “I’m here” link on the confirmation SMS.
Someone from ACE will then deliver your order right to your car.
If you wish to, you can check your order before you drive away.
ACE, Dubai Festival City, open daily from 8am to 9pm (subject to change as per Covid restrictions), for more details visit aceuae.com