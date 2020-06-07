Sponsored: At ACE Dubai Festival City, you won’t even have to step out of your car…

Want to spruce up your house but still nervous about venturing out to the stores to shop? Enter ACE who has a cool new concept that will help get your plans for improvement off to the right start.

Your local home improvement store has just rolled out a purpose-built digital Drive-Thru at ACE Dubai Festival City. Not only is it a first for the UAE, but a first for ACE across the world over.

The experience allows customers to shop online from a curated list of over 15,000 products available for Drive-Thru pick up from the next day onwards for free. After the recent success of its online crowd management solution, ACE has quickly innovated and adapted to the new mindset and buying behaviour of customers that demand safe and convenient shopping.

The Drive Thru parking includes six car bays, with a dedicated space for people of determination. The design is RTA approved and developed keeping the safety of customers in mind; including height restrictions for cars, kid-free zones and safe areas marked for customers to step out of the car.

Here’s how it works