The clip promises Dubai tourists ‘it will only be a moment more’…

It’s undoubtedly been a strange time across the world recently, as travel restrictions have been implemented across the globe. This unprecedented move has meant that travel is temporarily not as we knew it.

For tourists dreaming of their next trip to the glittering emirate that is Dubai, there’s been a reassuring message. Dubai Tourism have released a heartwarming new video promising that Dubai will ‘see you soon’.

The one-minute video was released on June 8 and shows the wide number of measures that the city has undertaken to ensure the safety of residents and visitors within it, as well as highlighting some of the amazing things Dubai has to offer.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It starts by showing the city’s safety preparation measures, noting, “We’ve been waiting, dreaming, looking forward, to when we meet again. We’ve also been preparing, getting ready, knowing the time to see each other comes closer with every rising sun.”

The clip is sure to inspire your next trip, featuring things you can do in Dubai, like exploring Old Dubai, visiting the Souk Madinat Jumeirah, quad biking through the desert, seeing a show at La Perle, hot air ballooning and much more.

In a reassuring line at the end of the video, Dubai Tourism notes, “We will welcome you with open doors. We will make your journey extraordinary. We said we needed a moment, and it will only be a moment more. We will see you soon.”

It looks like Dubai could be welcoming tourists back to the country as early as July, as stated by the director general of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), Helal Al Marri, as told to Bloomberg TV.

Al Marri said, however, that this was dependent on global trends.

Images: Getty