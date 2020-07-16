They’ve been closed since March…

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) has issued a set of instructions that will allow hotels in the emirate to start the process of reopening.

Hotels will of course have to meet strict health and safety requirements before their pools are given the go-ahead to open.

All staff will have to test negative for covid before returning to work (and consent to bi-weekly tests going forward).

Can I go with friends/family?

Groups of up to four people can be seated together, but strict social distancing will be enforced in and outside of the pool between groups, and individuals outside of groups.

Guests must bring their own towels.

Sun beds and loungers will be placed 2 metres apart and towels should be used as a barrier between skin and pool furniture.

Masks must be worn at all times except for “activity which requires body and face submersion”

Water slides will remain closed.

Children must be supervised at all times.

When can we expect the pools to open?

Final sign off for the pools to open can only be made by DCT inspectors, so will likely not be immediate.

The Go Safe certification programme has been progressing a steady pace since its inception, but of course — safety of staff and customers is the number one priority.

Images: Provided