Ready for the weekend? We’ve been keeping it warm for you…

The following good-vibes-only five-point agenda was created to help you get the very best out of your Abu Dhabi weekend.

Thursday, July 16

1. Spin the atlas and take your tastebuds on a Big Brekkie Adventure

The What’s On Big Brekkie Adventures have begun. They were specifically designed to help you #TravelThroughFood, because, let’s face it, we’re probably not going anywhere this summer. 18 restaurants each offering a different dish inspired by a particular country. It’s almost impossible to choose a place to start, so we’ll spin the atlas for you. Salama’s Moroccan Eggs and Pastilla, baked eggs with traditional tea and a slice of pastilla. The food of royalty, pastilla – a traditional meat pie laced with cinnamon.

Salama’s Restaurant, Al Quffal St, Marsa Al Bateen, noon to 11pm, Dhs95. Tel: (02) 563 9484. @salamasrestaurant

Friday, July 17

2. One of brunching’s MVPs is back this weekend

Following a brief vacation, it’s now back at its Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa home. And with packages starting at Dhs195, we’re already getting that bubbly feeling. From the sea find fresh sushi, oysters and other seafood along with a handsome array of condiment companions. There are live-cooking stations; roast carvery and grill selections; gourmet garden-plucked salads; and dietary requirement-compliant options.It also features one of the more extravagant cheese spreads of the Abu Dhabi dining scene.

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sas Al Nakhl, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs195 for soft package, Dhs350 for house, Dhs595 for French bubbles package. Tel: (02) 616 9999, @westinabudhabi 3. The second of a brunching double Enjoy a long Levant brunch at Byblos Sur Mer. Hot and cold meze are served as part of a set menu in this sophisticated waterfront eatery. The family-friendly affair takes place between 1pm and 5.30pm every Friday and packages start at just Dhs175. Byblos Sur Mer, InterContinental Abu Dhabi, King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Al Bateen, 1pm to 5.30pm every Friday, soft package Dhs175, house Dhs275. Tel: (800) 423463

Saturday, July 18

4. Wind down the weekend with half-price sundowners

Fifth Street Café has a daily happy hour which offers 50 per cent off select beverages between 5pm and 8pm. The light and airy contemporary setting is the perfect place for those “remember when we…” catch-ups with friends. Or if you want to keep your socialising a little more distant, there’s a cool sharing library to get lost in.

Fifth Street Café, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, 5pm to 8pm daily. Tel: (02) 698 2255, @courtyardabudhabi

5. Ain’t no pass like a beach club pass

Shangri-La or offering both a daily AND a monthly pass to use their beautiful beach. Their ‘Paradise Passes’ are Dhs250 for day access (Dhs100 for six to 12 year olds), and Dhs750 for a month pass (Dhs150 for six to 12 year olds). And the best part is — whatever you spend on the passes, you get back as credit to spend on food and beverages.

Shangri-La Abu Dhabi, Khor Al Maqta, Qaryat al Beri, from Dhs250. Tel: (02) 509 8888

Images: Provided/Getty