We’re soy into this…

If you’re on the look out for a spot to dine with mates, consider one of these spots serving up sushi.

Not only is sushi delicious, they are low in calories and look great on your Instagram feed. Plus, you get to watch other people try and use chopsticks – and that’s always fun.

Here are 3 spots serving up sushi to consider when the sushi craving hits

Nobu Weekend Brunch

Now available on Fridays and Saturdays, the Nobu Weekend Brunch runs from noon until 3pm. During the three-hour experience, you’ll have Nobu culinary icons, such as the black cod miso and yellowtail with fresh jalapenos, delivered straight to your table. Gone, for now, is the sushi and sashimi bar, which will be off the menu while buffets are prohibited.

Nobu Weekend Brunch, Fri and Sat noon to 3pm. Dhs345 with soft drinks, Dhs435 with house drinks. atlantis.com/dubai/restaurants/nobu

Ghaya Grand Hotel

On a budget this month? Head on over to Ghaya Grand Hotel on Thursday for its Sushilicious experience at Fusion restaurant. You will be able to feast to your heart’s content on delicious and freshly made sushi for just Dhs35. The mouth-watering selection includes maki rolls including baked black cod, spicy tuna roll and the classic California roll. The offer is only valid this month.

Fusion Restaurant, Ghaya Grand Hotel, Dubai Production City, Dubai, Sushilicious at Fusion valid every Thur from 6pm to 11pm until July 31, Dhs35. Tel: (04) 429 3300. ghayagrandhotel.com

Grand Millenium

A new all-you-can-eat option has just been added to the delightful Toshi at Grand Millennium Hotel that features a new menu daily. It’s Sushi and Sashimi night every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday where you can feast on a wide variety of fresh sushi and sashimi, maki rolls and live station with Teppanyaki grilled to name the least. There’s also a mouth watering selection of international desserts to end your night on a sweet note. The cost? Just Dhs195 per person if you’re having soft drinks, and Dhs299 if you want house beverages.

Toshi, Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai, Sushi and Sashimi night on Sun, Tue and Thur, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs195 soft, Dhs299 house. Tel: (04) 4234170. millenniumhotels.com

Images: Unsplash and provided