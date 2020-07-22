You have until end of July to see this once-in-a-lifetime phenomena…

This year, the UAE has seen a fair bit of stunning astronomical events taking place including a partial solar eclipse and a cool supermoon.

And this month, there’s yet another beautiful phenomena gracing the skies of Dubai.

C/2020 F3, otherwise known as Comet Neowise is a magnificent comet that appears only once every 6,000 years according to NASA. And if you’re lucky enough, you may be able to catch the comet streaking across the skies of Dubai.

In order to help, the Dubai Astronomy Group has shared some tips to catch the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Find a spot away from the city and the city lights. The spot you choose should offer an unobstructed view of the sky leaving you a clear vision of the horizon.

After sunset, look at the direction of the Ursa Major constellation which is probably one of the most recognizable constellations in the night sky. It’s the one that looks like a large spoon or a wheelbarrow.

Dust and clouds are just a couple of things that can obstruct your view but if luck is on your side, the weather will be clear enough for you to be able to spot the comet.

Don’t forget to bring binoculars or a small telescope, although the astronomy group says that naked eye observation is also fine.

You have a chance to catch this comet until July 31.

A list of the best times have been listed below:

July 22 – 7.50pm

July 23 – 7.48pm

July 24 – 7.47pm

July 25 – 7.46pm

July 26 – 7.46pm

July 27 – 7.45pm

July 28 – 7.49pm

July 29 – 7.55pm

July 30 – 8pm

July 31 – 8.06pm

Do note that these times may change, so take a look at the Dubai Astronomy Group website before setting out.

Want to catch this beautiful event on camera. Visit this NASA website here for some cool tips that can get you a stunning shot. Just remember to tag us on Instagram @whatsondubai if you do get that desktop worthy photo.

Images: Getty