That means more time for tanning, eating and drinking…

If you’re a bit brunched-out this weekend and fancy taking things a little easier with a day by the pool, we know of just the thing you can do. Popular Dubai beach club, Zero Gravity, has extended its ‘late late’ lunch on a weekend.

Re-branded as the ‘Long Long Lunch’, you can now enjoy four hours (formerly three) of unlimited food and beverages, plus access to the beach club’s famous pool and long stretch of pristine white beach, every Friday and Saturday.

The ‘long long lunch’ now runs from 1pm to 5pm. Entry to the pool and beach is from 10am and, once 5pm rolls around, you can stay on to watch the sun set. It’s priced at Dhs249 for ladies and Dhs299 for gentlemen, for the house beverage package.

Dishes will be served to your table, either outside under the shade of the palm trees, or inside. Feast on unlimited starters and mains, which include summer dishes, such as fresh sushi, wakame & glass noodle salad and beetroot & apple salad to start.

Main courses include miso glazed salmon, char sui beef and truffled mac & cheese. We think you’ll want to save room for dessert, with avocado & valrhona guanaja slice, salted caramel rice pudding and mixed berry cheesecake all on the menu.

The house beverage package includes wines, beers and spirits. In between socialising and eating your way through as many dishes as you can manage, you can dip in and out of the pool for a cool down. Don’t forget your own towel.

If this amazing deal really isn’t enough to sway you, but you’d still like to visit Zero Gravity this weekend (or any other weekend), entry from 10am is Dhs150, which is entirely redeemable on food and beverages.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, ‘Summer Brunch’, Fridays and Saturdays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs249 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents. Tel: (055) 500 9111. facebook.com/zerogravitydubai

Images: Provided