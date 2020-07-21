Entry is Dhs250 which is fully redeemable on food and beverages…

We love a pool day (especially in this heat) and luckily for us, Dubai has some of the coolest pools (quite literally) for us to dip into. If you’re looking for one you haven’t visited before, we’re here to recommend one that we consider a hidden gem.

You’ll find the pool in question perched up on the 2nd floor in the ultra-chic Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road. Walk out onto the terracotta tiles that meet brushed wooden decking, to find a calm little oasis in the heart of the bustling city.

Kempinski Mall of The Emirates has just launched an excellent new pool deal, where entry is priced at Dhs250, but this is fully redeemable on food and beverages. Other drinks deals are on too, such as three selected beers in a chilled ice bucket, for Dhs100.

There’s also free access for the first 40 ladies to visit the pool, every weekday. Prior booking is required.

There are two pools, one for adults and one for children, however both are calm and peaceful. Comfortable white-cushioned sun loungers are spread across the decking. Adding to the oasis vibes, tall potted plants frame the scene.

Once you’ve waded into the blue water in the adults pool, prop yourself up at one of the bar stools next to the pool bar. Here you can quite happily while away the afternoon, catching a little shade from the sun, if it’s too hot for you to sunbathe.

The pool is very aptly named the Mosaic Chill Pool Bar, and you can enjoy it from 8am until 7.30pm every day of the week. The Dhs250 entry, redeemable on food and beverage deal is available every day of the week, so whether you want to visit on weekdays or the weekend, you can.

Mosaic Chill Pool Bar, Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, open daily, 8am to 7.30pm, Dhs250 fully redeemable on food and beverage, every day. Tel: 04 409 5006. kempinski.com

Images: Provided