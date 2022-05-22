Craving a pool day? Here’s a great new deal to check out…

Looking to enjoy a luxe pool day for less? Drift Beach Dubai has announced a new Wednesday pool deal that gives guests complimentary access for the day when they have breakfast in the morning. The new offer runs every Wednesday, with breakfast starting from 9am.

The stunning beach club has earned a level of exclusivity thanks to its premium day packages, but the launch of ‘Chic Wednesdays’ has us reaching for our SPF. Spaces at Drift Beach tend to fill up quick, so we recommend making a booking in advance to ensure you bag your sun lounger for the day. Breakfast is available in the Drift Restaurant every day from 9am to 11.30am, and dishes on the menu include scrambled eggs, omelette, avocado toast, power food açai bowl and fresh fruit.

If you can’t make it on Wednesday, there’s 50 per cent off pool access on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays when you join for breakfast.

For the ladies, there’s also a deal on Tuesdays where entrance is priced at Dhs100 including a welcome cocktail and sun lounger for the day. Normal entrance prices are Dhs200 for a single sun lounger on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends.

You’ll find Drift on the shores of One&Only Royal Mirage, located on the Dubai Marina coastline.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina. Tel: (04) 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai