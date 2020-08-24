DPI tests come back with a result in minutes…

To get into Abu Dhabi, you still currently need a negative Covid test obtained within 48 hours of intended entry to the capital.

The laser DPI testing service has simplified a lot of the timing and logistics of these tests, with results back in minutes.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disasters Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic and the Department of Health — Abu Dhabi have co-authored a list of all the current testing sites across the UAE.

Where are they?

There are two locations in Dubai (in Mina Rashed and Al Khawaneej), five in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi, and a further four in the Northern Emirates.

Following directions from the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disasters Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic, and in coordination with @DoHSocial, laser-based DPI testing is available across the #UAE. pic.twitter.com/SeQnnSNnvz — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) August 22, 2020

The operating hours in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain are 8am to 8pm Sunday to Thursday (except for the 10am to 10pm centre in Al Hili Wedding Hall that’s open seven days a week).

Centres in Ghantoot and Emirates Hospitality Centre, Ajman are open 24 hours.

Northern Emirate testing centres (excluding the one above) are open seven days a week, 10am to 8pm.

How do I book my test?

For locations operated by Tamouh Healthcare, you can book through the individual Quantlase Lab websites for Ghantoot, Al Hili Wedding Hall, or Ajman.

For other locations, you’ll need to book an appointment using the SEHA app, which is available from both Apple and Google Play stores.

What is a DPI test?

DPI lasers, or ‘diffractive phase interferometry’ lasers are capable of measuring minute discrepancies in size. They’re being used in this application to scan for inflammation of blood cells, which is a tell-tale sign of viral infection.

The results are almost immediate.

What can I do in Abu Dhabi?

Once you're in, there's a bright world of leisure and entertainment options available to you.

