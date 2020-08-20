20 of Abu Dhabi's best staycation deals
How to get the most epic stay, without much to pay…
We’ve dug up 20 of the best value staycations in and around the capital. Up for grabs are deals on dining, discounts on rooms and some inspiring inclusions.
Travelling from outside the emirate?
Those travelling into Abu Dhabi from outside the emirate still need to supply a negative Covid test certificate, obtained within 48 hours of intended entry.
Many of these staycations actually come with free DPI Covid tests for out-of-towners as part of Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism’s (DCT) Rediscover Abu Dhabi campaign (you’ll need to keep your receipts from the DPI test). Check with your hotel at the time of booking.
Also note that if you’re booking over peak times, some of the deals may have blackout dates.
Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa
Westin’s Stay and Refresh package offers breakfast, complimentary dining for two kids per room, Dhs150 credit for resort restaurants, 35 per cent off f&b throughout the hotel and a late check out.
Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sas Al Nakhl. Tel: (02) 616 9999, marriott.com
Le Royal Meridien
This has to be one of the biggest staycation deals available at the moment. With rooms from Dhs400 and suites from Dhs700 — Le Royal Meridien will give you all of that back as resort credit to spend on food and drink, every night of your stay. MORE? They also have brunch staycations and special half-board stay and dine holidays.
Le Royal Meridien, Sheikh Khalifa Street. Tel: (02) 674 2020, marriott.com
Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas
The Saadiyat Rotana’s all-inclusive summer staycay package starts at Dhs2,676 for two nights and comes with some strong add-ons. You get your stay in classic room for two nights; daily a la carte breakfast at Sim Sim; three-course lunch at either Turtle Bay, Si Ristorante, Nasma or the Pool Bar; dinner at Si Ristorante or Turtle Bay; unlimited selected house beverages at Nasma and the Pool Bar between noon and 7pm; and two tickets to the Louvre Abu Dhabi.
Saadiyat Island, book now at rotanatimes.com or by calling (02) 697 0000
Marriott Al Forsan
Hit the target with the exceptionally good value Marriott Al Forsan ‘Adventurer Staycation’ package this Eid. Room rates start at just Dhs450 per night, include breakfast and the opportunity to go full Indiana Jones with two adventure activities such as Karting, wakeboarding, horse riding and archery. Other activities include paintballing, laser sim, and clay shooting. And of course there’s the standard access to the resort’s Olympic-sized swimming pool, six restaurants and bars, and fitness centre too. All for just Dhs450 per room. Read that back.
Al Forsan International Sports Resort Khalifa City A – 12th St. Tel: (04) 201 4000, marriott.com
W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island
This next package isn’t going to squeeze into everybody’s price bracket, but in terms of extravagance, it would be tough to go harder. The appropriately named E-Wow duplex suite comes with your very own in-suite private pool, a bottle of bubbles on arrival, a private mixologist, and in-suite Chef’s table. You can keep the party raging with beats by W Music Curator Darko, a 5pm check-out tiem and there’s an option of having a luxurious breakfast in the room. It’s Dhs8,650 per night based on dual occupancy, (Dhs9,900 for four).
W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. Tel: (02) 656 0000
Marriott Downtown
This smart downtown hotel has a few staycation offers running at the moment including a brunch and stay package. But their special residents offer is a real head-turner. With your one night stay get free breakfast, a late check-out, Dhs200 food and beverage credit and 20 per cent off spa treatments.
Marriott Downtown, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed St. Tel: (02) 304 7777, marriott.com
Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island
The Deal: Guests to this ultra-plush all-inclusive desert island resort can get 20 per cent off the best available rate, and there’s no extra charge for booking the resort’s a la carte restaurants for your evening meal. This deal is valid through the Eid Al Adha period but does require a minium of two nights’ stay. And we’re more than ok with that.
Saadiyat Island. Offer must be booked directly with hotel tel: (02) 492 2222
InterContinental Abu Dhabi
The deal: This swanky five-star property is offering 35 per cent off room rates on bookings all the way up to March 2021. Breakfast is included as standard and after discount, prices start at an incredibly reasonable Dhs293.
King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz, book before September 30, 2020. abudhabi.intercontinental.com
The Abu Dhabi Edition
The deal: Edition Escape focuses on the pursuit of chill — an overnight stay in a Deluxe Marina Room, with breakfast and dinner at Alba Terrace, a ‘zen bath’ set up, yoga and an exclusive Hammammii spa gift. Prices from Dhs800 for a double room.
Marina Al Bateen, until Augist 31. Tel: (02) 208 0000,
Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl
The deal: The Kids R On Us staycation package includes a free stay for kids, half-board which means you get breakfast as well as lunch or dinner included; kids under 12 stay and eat free; kids between 16 and 12 get 50 per cent off dining; kids get unlimited ice cream; there’s an early check in time (10am) where available; and late check out (6pm) again, where available. Rates for this deal start at around Dhs550 per room — that’s based on two adults, and one child under 12.
West Corniche, Corniche Rd. Tel: (02) 510 1234, @grandhyattabudhabi
Shangri-La Abu Dhabi
The deal: This beautiful five-star stunner is offering a guaranteed room upgrade, complimentary breakfast, 20 per cent of all food and beverages, early check-in (10am) and late check-out (3pm) for its summer staycation guests. Prices start at around Dhs530 per room per night. In-house restaurant, Shang Palace also has some fantastic weekday deals on unlimited dim sum (Dhs123).
Rosewood Abu Dhabi
The deal(s): Swanky resort, Rosewood has more than one summer staycation offer on the books. Our picks of the bunch are the resident pack which has 10 per cent discount on room rates, a free breakfast, Dhs100 credit for f&b as well as early check-in and late check-out. Their suite bundle offers the same add-ons with a 30 per cent discount on suites and Dhs184 credit for refreshments.
Al Maryah Island. Tel: (02) 813 5550, rosewoodhotels.com
Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche
The Deal: This hotel is blessed with dreamy vacay viewss of Lulu Island and the Arabian Gulf. Which, thanks to Accor’s Loyalty Program, ‘Accor Live Limitless’ can now be enjoyed with a 50 per cent discount on all stays. And for those booking Club Rooms (or any room categories above) can enjoy breakfast, afternoon tea and aperitifs at Parmigiana restaurant for free. All you need to do is invest a few short minutes to sign up with Accor Live Limitless.
Corniche Road East Capital Plaza Complex. Tel: (02) 813 7777
Fairmont Bab Al Bahr
The Deal: Also part of the Accor Group, you can get 50 per cent off stays at this luxe creek-side property by signing up to the Accor Live Limitless programme. That means room rates from Dhs330 (including breakfast) with an additional 20 per cent off food and beverage in the hotel.
Khor Al Maqta. Tel: (02) 654 3333, @fairmontbabalbahr
Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi
The deal: The hotel’s ‘Come As A Guest, Leave As Family’ promotion offers rates that start at just Dhs399, with breakfast and a further Dhs200 as credit to spend on food and beverages. Which is already incredibly good value, but there’s more. You’ll also be entered into a draw to win a luxury holiday in the Maldives or Thailand, unlock access to the Dusit Gold programme which features outstanding exclusive benefits, and kids under 12 eat for free.
Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road). Tel: (02) 698 8888, dusit.com
Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi
Staycations starting from and amazing Dhs275. Use booking code ‘Safe Home’ for the best deals. hyatt.com
Bab Al Qasr Hotel and Residences
Special Summer: Rates from Dhs290. millenniumhotels.com
Sheraton Abu Dhabi
Book a two-night minimum length of stay and enjoy two-day access to three Yas Theme Parks. marriott.com
Emirates Palace
Stay three nights or longer and receive up to 25 per cent off room rates. mandarinoriental.com
Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana
Rotana Staycation Package Summer: Rates from Dhs365 using booking code: RSPCKSUM20. rotana.com
Images: Provided/Instagram