How to get the most epic stay, without much to pay…

We’ve dug up 20 of the best value staycations in and around the capital. Up for grabs are deals on dining, discounts on rooms and some inspiring inclusions.

Travelling from outside the emirate?

Those travelling into Abu Dhabi from outside the emirate still need to supply a negative Covid test certificate, obtained within 48 hours of intended entry.

Many of these staycations actually come with free DPI Covid tests for out-of-towners as part of Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism’s (DCT) Rediscover Abu Dhabi campaign (you’ll need to keep your receipts from the DPI test). Check with your hotel at the time of booking.

Also note that if you’re booking over peak times, some of the deals may have blackout dates.

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa

Westin’s Stay and Refresh package offers breakfast, complimentary dining for two kids per room, Dhs150 credit for resort restaurants, 35 per cent off f&b throughout the hotel and a late check out.

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sas Al Nakhl. Tel: (02) 616 9999, marriott.com

Le Royal Meridien

This has to be one of the biggest staycation deals available at the moment. With rooms from Dhs400 and suites from Dhs700 — Le Royal Meridien will give you all of that back as resort credit to spend on food and drink, every night of your stay. MORE? They also have brunch staycations and special half-board stay and dine holidays.

Le Royal Meridien, Sheikh Khalifa Street. Tel: (02) 674 2020, marriott.com

Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas

The Saadiyat Rotana’s all-inclusive summer staycay package starts at Dhs2,676 for two nights and comes with some strong add-ons. You get your stay in classic room for two nights; daily a la carte breakfast at Sim Sim; three-course lunch at either Turtle Bay, Si Ristorante, Nasma or the Pool Bar; dinner at Si Ristorante or Turtle Bay; unlimited selected house beverages at Nasma and the Pool Bar between noon and 7pm; and two tickets to the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Saadiyat Island, book now at rotanatimes.com or by calling (02) 697 0000

Marriott Al Forsan

Hit the target with the exceptionally good value Marriott Al Forsan ‘Adventurer Staycation’ package this Eid. Room rates start at just Dhs450 per night, include breakfast and the opportunity to go full Indiana Jones with two adventure activities such as Karting, wakeboarding, horse riding and archery. Other activities include paintballing, laser sim, and clay shooting. And of course there’s the standard access to the resort’s Olympic-sized swimming pool, six restaurants and bars, and fitness centre too. All for just Dhs450 per room. Read that back.

Al Forsan International Sports Resort Khalifa City A – 12th St. Tel: (04) 201 4000, marriott.com

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

This next package isn’t going to squeeze into everybody’s price bracket, but in terms of extravagance, it would be tough to go harder. The appropriately named E-Wow duplex suite comes with your very own in-suite private pool, a bottle of bubbles on arrival, a private mixologist, and in-suite Chef’s table. You can keep the party raging with beats by W Music Curator Darko, a 5pm check-out tiem and there’s an option of having a luxurious breakfast in the room. It’s Dhs8,650 per night based on dual occupancy, (Dhs9,900 for four).

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. Tel: (02) 656 0000

Marriott Downtown

This smart downtown hotel has a few staycation offers running at the moment including a brunch and stay package. But their special residents offer is a real head-turner. With your one night stay get free breakfast, a late check-out, Dhs200 food and beverage credit and 20 per cent off spa treatments.

Marriott Downtown, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed St. Tel: (02) 304 7777, marriott.com

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

The Deal: Guests to this ultra-plush all-inclusive desert island resort can get 20 per cent off the best available rate, and there’s no extra charge for booking the resort’s a la carte restaurants for your evening meal. This deal is valid through the Eid Al Adha period but does require a minium of two nights’ stay. And we’re more than ok with that.

Saadiyat Island. Offer must be booked directly with hotel tel: (02) 492 2222

InterContinental Abu Dhabi

The deal: This swanky five-star property is offering 35 per cent off room rates on bookings all the way up to March 2021. Breakfast is included as standard and after discount, prices start at an incredibly reasonable Dhs293.

King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz, book before September 30, 2020. abudhabi.intercontinental.com

The Abu Dhabi Edition

The deal: Edition Escape focuses on the pursuit of chill — an overnight stay in a Deluxe Marina Room, with breakfast and dinner at Alba Terrace, a ‘zen bath’ set up, yoga and an exclusive Hammammii spa gift. Prices from Dhs800 for a double room.

Marina Al Bateen, until Augist 31. Tel: (02) 208 0000,