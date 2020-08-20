Vacation mode, on…

Wondering what to do with yourself this summer? Well, how does a vacation in the breathtaking part of the world that is the Seychelles, sound? Emirates is offering special rates to UAE citizens and residents to help them escape to paradise for a vacation.

The Seychelles, found in the Indian Ocean, is known for its picture-postcard azure sea, pristine swathes of sandy beaches and lush green forestry. Whether you’re there to relax, explore the exquisite marine life or go hiking through the forest, there’s so much to see.

Rates are available on Emirates flights for UAE citizens and residents. For Economy Class passengers, fares start from Dhs3,705. For Business Class passengers, rates start from Dhs10,915 and for First Class, fares start from Dhs22,045.

The offer is valid on bookings made until September 7, 2020, for travel until May 31, 2021. There will be four Emirates flights operating to and from the Seychelles each week.

Travellers must provide proof of a valid negative COVID-19 test, taken within 72 hours before departure from Dubai.

According to Dubai Media Office, ‘Emirates flight EK705 will depart Dubai at 02:10 am and arrive in Mahe at 06:45 am local time. The return flight, EK 708, will depart Mahe at 23:50 pm and arrive in Dubai at 04:20 am local time, the following day.’

If you’re looking for more than just flights to the Seychelles, Emirates are also offering some amazing holiday packages, with rates starting from Dhs5,359 per person, for a five-star stay inclusive of flights, hotel stay and other amazing extras.

Another offer, to The Maldives, includes a three-night hotel stay and flights, with rates starting from Dhs4,489 per person.

Don’t forget that COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai and the UAE, including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, no matter which country they are coming from, so make sure you’ve got everything in order.

Sign us up…

Find out more information on rates and holiday packages here.

Images: @DXBMediaOffice