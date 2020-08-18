Dubai Media Office clarifies the rules for Dubai…

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai has clarified that the conditions for residents returning to Dubai, according to reports by Dubai Media Office.

Recently it was announced that UAE residents no longer require approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) to return to the country.

However as Dubai has its own immigration system, residents flying into the emirate still do require an entry permit from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner Affairs (GDRFA).

Dubai Media Office clarified that residents should apply for this permit from the GDRFA website before making their return to the UAE.

In addition to this permit, passengers flying to Dubai also require a valid negative PCR test certificate within 96 hours before boarding their flight. This ensures that they will not have to participate in a 14-day home quarantine.

These can be done at any creditable overseas laboratory, which is any clinic approved by the government in that specific country.

All returning residents do need to download the Covid-19 DXB Smart App however, to be updated with any important updates regarding their travel.

Elsewhere in the UAE, residents will be automatically approved for entry. The ICA has advised that those who wish to travel should upload their personal information, ie. ID number, passport, and nationality here.