We’ll be unavailable this weekend, so Dubai hold on…

This weekend is gearing up to be an immaculate party weekend. A little bit of rain won’t stop Dubai. There are countless concerts all around Dubai, from desert oasis parties to DJs at the stellar Expo City, and even beach club raves. No matter your taste, there is something for all of us party-loving fiends.

Here are all of the concerts and parties taking place in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, May 2

Gipsy Kings afterparty

The Gipsy Kings are back, this time performing at the stunning Dubai Opera on May 2. The icons were last in town when they performed on New Year’s Eve at Burj Al Arab. You will know the Gipsy Kings for their hits including Volare, Bamboleo, and Baila Me. However, the afterparty will kick off at Lola Taberna at 11pm.

Lola Taberna, TRYP by Wyndham, Al Saef,Barsha Heights, 11pm onwards, a la carte. @lolataerna

Kasango

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Bar (@galaxybardxb)



South African DJ Kasango will be taking over the decks at the swanky cocktail bar, Galaxy Bar this weekend. Known for his incredible vibes and smooth beats you can expect a spectacular set and hits including Osama.

Galaxy Bar, Ground Floor, Gate Village Building 9, DIFC, doors open at 9pm. @galaxybardxb

Friday, May 3

Blond:ish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surf Club (@surfclubdubai)

Get ready for yet another stellar event at the dreamy beach club, Surf Club. The incredibly talented DJ Blond:Ish will be making her way to the shores of Dubai this weekend for an evening of creative musical talent. She is well known for her hits like Sorry, Tra Tra, and Waves.

Surf Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, doors open 5pm. @surfclubdubai

Saturday, May 4

Jason Derulo

Savage Love singer Jason Derulo is set to perform in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, May 4. Part of the wider EarthSoul event designed to highlight the impact of climate change, tickets for the gig start from Dhs199. The RnB singer-songwriter has been blowing up the charts since 2009, with smash-hits through the 2010s including IT Girl, Riding Solo, In My Head Wiggle and Want to Want Me. More recently, Derulo released Savage Love in 2020, which went straight to number one around the world, followed up with smash hits Take You Dancing and Jalebi Baby. When he lights up the Coca-Cola Arena stage, you can expect to hear all these and more.

Jason Derulo at Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk Dubai, 8pm, Saturday May 4, from Dhs199. @cocacacolaarena

Solomun

One of the biggest electronic music festivals in the city, Soho Garden Festival, heads to a new location on May 4 – Expo City Dubai. While the location may be new, the headliner is somewhat of a Soho Garden veteran, with none other than Solomun bringing the dancefloor-filling beats. Doors open at 8pm.

Soho Garden Festival presents Solomun, Expo City Dubai, 8pm, Saturday May 4, from Dhs100. platinumlist.net

Bob Sinclar

Head out for a desert groove as Bob Sinclair headlines at a custom-built stage at Sonara Camp on Saturday May 4. This unique desert DJ set invites guests to either book the dinner experience – complete with a three-course sharing meal in the restaurant before the gig, or the lounge experience, where you head directly to the stage-side seating to drink, dine and dance along to the show. Prices start from Dhs1,500 for the dinner (adults) or Dhs500 for the dinner (young adults aged 14 to 20). Lounge seating starts from Dhs1,200 for adults and Dhs500 for young adults (aged 14 to 20).

Bob Sinclair at Sonara Camp, Dubai Desert Conservation reserve, 5.30pm onwards, Saturday May 4, from Dhs1,200. Tel: (0)50 336 7909. @sonara_camp

DJ Franchise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Lily’s Dubai (@misslilysdxb)

Coming from Vienna straight to the decks of Miss Lily’s. DJ Franchise is known for his fusion of Riddim and Baile Funk he brings a unique sound to a favourite Jamaican restaurant this weekend. He has a sound that’s undeniably jazzy, bouncy and captivating.

Miss Lily’s Sheraton Grand Hotel, Level 5, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dhs120 walk-in, with one free drink. @misslilysdxb

Davido

He’s unavailable, but this week Davido will be taking on the newly opened Blu Oasis, a desert nightclub that has just opened up here in Dubai. Davido is a legend in the afrobeats genre, and you’ll know him for his mainstream tracks Unavailable and Feel.

Davido, Blu Oasis, near Dubai Parks and Resort. @bluoasisdubai

MUTEK.AE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MUTEK.AE (@mutekae)



On May 4 and 5, Alserkal Avenue will transform into a hub for digital art, culture, music and technology. Expect to see mesmerising debut performances, special installations and cutting-edge electronic music with daring audiovisual experimentation. There’s a whole list of exciting, alternative acts, including 9T Antiope, Burnt Friedman & João Pais Filipe, Bint Mbareh, Mathew Jonson and Salar Ansari Trio, Line Katcho, Stefana Fratila x Diana Lynn VanderMeulen and Idlefon and more. Read all about it here and purchase your tickets here.

MICRO MUTEK.AE Edition 3, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, May 4 and 5, dubai.mutek.org @mutekae

Images: Getty and social