Let these be your office for the day…

Good weather, bad weather, rain, shine. There’s never a bad time to find yourself a remote working spot – if you’re permitted to do so, of course. Here’s our pick of cool cafes in Abu Dhabi for remote work.

The Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar

This exciting Mediterranean concept lines the Yas waterfront and has been described as a gathering point for members of the region’s creative community. Sounds like a wonderful remote working arrangement.

The Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Monday to Friday 8am to 12am, Sat and Sun 8am to 1am. Tel: (0)2 236 7831, @thelighthouse_abudhabi

tashas Al Bateen

With strong Insta-feed energy, this concept originated in South Africa, but is well-established as a part of the local fabric here. Sublime interiors and a kitchen team with a fastidious eye for gastronomic detail helped make this eatery an essential pin-drop for those that enjoy crafty cuisine with their coffee. In a sentence, good food, great coffee and nice aesthetics make this a solid remote working spot.

tashas, Unit B02 Cafe, Marsa Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Sat 8am to midnight, Sundays 8am to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 445 0890. @tashascafe

% Arabica

With a recent opening at Zayed International Airport, this Japanese specialty coffee brand is part of an impressive line up of restaurants and hospitality concepts in the capital. A solid Arabica blend powers their brews across numerous locations in Abu Dhabi, and irrespective of what time of day it is, this is a great spot to get caffeinated, dial in and get some great work done at.

% Arabica, various locations, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 493 7400. %arabica.uae

Art House Cafe

Another colourful addition to Al Bateen’s caffeine scene, is Art House Café. Every inch feels, and smells like the inspirational, creative space it truly is, surrounded by botanical greens and abstract painted scenes. There’s art lining the walls, art on the plates, and artistry taking place on the coffee front, with their impressive array of iced and hot beverages. Make sure you order the Spanish-born Cortado – equal parts espresso and steamed milk – to ease you into the morning.

Art House Cafe, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 11pm daily. Tel:(0)2 666 9175 @arthousecafead

DRVN

Fuelled by the owner’s passion for exotic and classic cars, DRVN Café is a homegrown concept with stylish, automotive-themed branding backing a great selection of coffee blends, Neapolitan pizza and other creations. Also, watch out for their food trucks at prominent festivals around town. When you’ve gotten some work done and feel like taking a break, browse their merch section as well, which is auto-inspired and available in cool, creative designs.

DRVN, Al Rawdah, Abu Dhabi, 7am to midnight daily. Tel: (0) 2 441 7774. @drvn.ae